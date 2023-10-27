‘Stop Time,’ A Crucial Archival Release of Barry Altschul, David Izenzon and Perry Robinson Live Performance Documents a Peak Moment of NYC Free Jazz 

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
An archival release from 1978, 'Stop Time' is a potent time capsule of NYC free jazz | Cover art (cropped)

Formidable but wholly invitational, Stop Time is an impressive time capsule of high-potency NYC free jazz.

On the track “Untitled III,” the trio of drummer Barry Altschul, double bassist David Izenzon and clarinetist Perry Robinson bring the goods and then some on this 1978 previously unreleased live performance. The players were progenitors of the ’60s free jazz and ‘70s loft scene. A fiery collaborator, Altschul amongst other permutations, enjoyed an intense ‘60s association with Anthony Braxton; Izenzon brought a savvy abstraction to the music of Ornette Coleman and also a scorching session with pianist Jaki Bayard and drummer Elvin Jones; while polymath Robinson was an early syncretic explorer of what is now considered pan-global music.

Produced by the trio’s contemporary cohort Peter Kuhn (a stellar reedman in his own right), the 15-minute performance finds the trio putting their instruments through the paces, yet never allowing their collective virtuosity to hinder the elemental shapes they release. Altschul and Izenzon open “Untitled III” with pulsating drum-and-bass clicks and clacks as Robinson prods and coaxes the pair into an accelerated triple-time rhythm. A marching groove arrives at midpoint, Izenzon and Altschul folding and collapsing the performance into a space where Robinson meets them with a buttery blues that evokes Sidney Bechet. At song’s end, the band briefly reexamine the opening theme, then shut down “Untitled III” as confidently as it arrived.

Stop Time is another notable release from Lithuanian label NoBusiness Records, who have released equally important archival documents of other visionary players including multi-instrumentalist Sam Rivers, guitarist Derek Bailey and bass-magus Earl Freeman.

In this article: Barry Altschul, David Izenzon, free jazz, Perry Robinson and Stop Time

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Oct. 27”
Oct. 27, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Oct. 27

Featured image for “The Majority of Artists May Soon Earn Even Less From Spotify ”
Oct. 26, 2023

The Majority of Artists May Soon Earn Even Less From Spotify 

Featured image for “Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 24, 2023

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Oscar-Winning Composer Hauschka Brings Prepared Piano and Poignant Works to 21st Century Playlists”
Oct. 24, 2023

Oscar-Winning Composer Hauschka Brings Prepared Piano and Poignant Works to 21st Century Playlists

Featured image for “Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 24, 2023

Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Kurt Vile Announces New “EP” & Shares First Single, “Another good year for the roses””
Oct. 23, 2023

Kurt Vile Announces New “EP” & Shares First Single, “Another good year for the roses”

Featured image for “On “Big Picture” Jacksonville’s Chalooby Pens a Worthy Upbeat Downer”
Oct. 23, 2023

On “Big Picture” Jacksonville’s Chalooby Pens a Worthy Upbeat Downer

Featured image for “Aussie Alt-Rockers Middle Kids Share New Single, the Melodious Crackler, “Dramamine””
Oct. 23, 2023

Aussie Alt-Rockers Middle Kids Share New Single, the Melodious Crackler, “Dramamine”

Featured image for “Cindy Lee Mixes Old-School Chanteuse with New-Eon Indie Balladry”
Oct. 23, 2023

Cindy Lee Mixes Old-School Chanteuse with New-Eon Indie Balladry

Featured image for “Bad Madonna Fight for Their Right to Party on “Vicious Party Girl””
Oct. 20, 2023

Bad Madonna Fight for Their Right to Party on “Vicious Party Girl”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

All Covered Up - Halloween Punk Rock Tribute Night All Covered Up – Halloween Punk Rock Tribute Night with FFN, Mommy's Little Helpers, and more Kona Skatepark Sat. 10/28 @ 6:00 PM Dirty Honey Dirty Honey with Austin Meade Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 10/28 @ 7:00 PM Ritz Chamber Players Ritz Chamber Players Human Rights: From Struggle to Triumph Jacksonville University’s Terry Hall Sat. 10/28 @ 7:30 PM Mindy Smith Mindy Smith Cafe Eleven Sat. 10/28 @ 8:00 PM Pierce Edens Pierce Edens Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 10/28 @ 8:00 PM The Temple of Mercy The Temple of Mercy (Sisters of Mercy Tribute) Jack Rabbits Sat. 10/28 @ 8:00 PM Icon for Hire Icon for Hire with Concrete Castles Underbelly Sun. 10/29 @ 7:00 PM Matt Heckler Matt Heckler with The Resonant Rogues Blue Jay Listening Room Sun. 10/29 @ 8:00 PM Jazz Night at Casbah Jazz Night at Casbah Casbah Cafe Sun. 10/29 @ 9:00 PM Karlie Driftwood Karlie Driftwood with Callie Cash The Walrus Mon. 10/30 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…