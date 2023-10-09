On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry

Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

What began as a side project in 2020 for Jacksonville singer-songwriter Alissa Leonard (Isabella Parole, Manatella), Souvineer is now fleshed out as a four piece.

The deceptively titled “Paradise” is surely not a jam for the Indian summer. Instead, we get a five-minute minor-key contemplation on the arrival of an imminent storm, amends and a paradise “that never ends.”

Souvineer are skilled at maintaining a rolling moodiness with certain restraint. Leonard’s voice has a nice twang that is met by surf-reverb arpeggios and the whole band aims “Paradise” up and outward at the point of crescendo. “Paradise” is a nice curveball in the local-music game. And hopefully Leonard and company will harness their skills into a full-length release.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from Souvineer, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.