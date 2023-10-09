On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry

By Daniel A. Brown
Souvineer press photo
Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

What began as a side project in 2020 for Jacksonville singer-songwriter Alissa Leonard (Isabella Parole, Manatella), Souvineer is now fleshed out as a four piece.

The deceptively titled “Paradise” is surely not a jam for the Indian summer. Instead, we get a five-minute minor-key contemplation on the arrival of an imminent storm, amends and a paradise “that never ends.”

Souvineer are skilled at maintaining a rolling moodiness with certain restraint. Leonard’s voice has a nice twang that is met by surf-reverb arpeggios and the whole band aims “Paradise” up and outward at the point of crescendo. “Paradise” is a nice curveball in the local-music game. And hopefully Leonard and company will harness their skills into a full-length release.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from Souvineer, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: jacksonville, local music, Paradise and Souvineer

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul”
Oct. 09, 2023

Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6”
Oct. 06, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6

Featured image for “‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue”
Oct. 06, 2023

‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Featured image for “Jax-Based Country Artist Madison Hughes Picks Up Songwriting Smarts Directly From Nashville Legends”
Oct. 05, 2023

Jax-Based Country Artist Madison Hughes Picks Up Songwriting Smarts Directly From Nashville Legends

Featured image for “King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Preview Their Umpteenth New Album With “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set””
Oct. 05, 2023

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Preview Their Umpteenth New Album With “Theia / The Silver Cord / Set”

Featured image for “On New Live Release ‘Watch the Sun,’ Pianist and Songwriter PJ Morton Continues to Evolve”
Oct. 05, 2023

On New Live Release ‘Watch the Sun,’ Pianist and Songwriter PJ Morton Continues to Evolve

Featured image for “Alex Cuba | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 05, 2023

Alex Cuba | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Jax Rockers Coyboi Dance Through a Dream on New Live Single “Violets””
Oct. 05, 2023

Jax Rockers Coyboi Dance Through a Dream on New Live Single “Violets”

Featured image for “New Max Roach Documentary on PBS Highlights the Music and Life of Pioneering Jazz Drummer”
Oct. 04, 2023

New Max Roach Documentary on PBS Highlights the Music and Life of Pioneering Jazz Drummer

Featured image for “The Split Over Merch Cuts | Live Nation is Waiving Some of Its Venues’ Takes of Merchandise Sales. Artists and Independent Venues Aren’t Satisfied ”
Oct. 04, 2023

The Split Over Merch Cuts | Live Nation is Waiving Some of Its Venues’ Takes of Merchandise Sales. Artists and Independent Venues Aren’t Satisfied 

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 10/10 @ 7:00 PM Dawn of Ouroboros Dawn of Ouroboros with Fires in the Distant Justice Pub Tue. 10/10 @ 7:00 PM Falling in Reverse Falling in Reverse *RESCHEDULED DATE* The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 10/10 @ 7:30 PM Scott Yoder Scott Yoder with Ducats The Walrus Tue. 10/10 @ 8:00 PM Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Molly Martin Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers Cafe Eleven Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Earshot Earshot Jack Rabbits Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Rawayana Rawayana 1904 Music Hall Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM The Midnight The Midnight Underbelly Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Jake Xerxes Fussell Jake Xerxes Fussell Intuition Ale Works Fri. 10/13 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…