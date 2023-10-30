Electronic Pop Duo Rubblebucket Revel in Millennial Misery on New Single, “Teardrops”

By Matthew Shaw
Image
No one does Millennial misery like the dance-forward duo Rubblebucket | Chris Weiss, courtesy of the artist (Cropped)

Makers of eclectic, fanciful pop, Rubblebucket are back with “Teardrops,” an infectious bite of melancholia, and the first single since their breakout 2022 full-length Earth Worship.

Call it Millennial melancholy if you will. But in the current milieu, there are no sad songs; just songs. And on “Teardrops,” the Brooklyn indie duo made up of Annakalmia Traver and Alex Toth playfully bounce between the emotional guardrails of despondency, pushing the elegy format into anthemic territory by pairing big, sad lyrics with a effervescent synths, murky guitars and exuberant brass over an 808 backbone. Compared to the duo’s prior output — the bounce of “Morning In The Sun” or the dancefloor boogie of “Earth Worship” — the mid-tempo “Teardrops” is a downshift toward lounge territory. Yet, with lyrics like “Take me so deep / I become the rain,” the track offers plenty in the way of catharsis.

Traver and Toth first met as jazz students at the University of Vermont and have retained a bent toward the extemporaneous, boundlessly exploring funk, pop, dance and psychedelia on their way to being called “the indie rock Miami Sound Machine” by Rolling Stone. The group is currently on a tour of North America, which will bring them as close at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on November 8. View tour dates below our Fresh Squeeze playlist and watch the lyric video for “Teardrops” above.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from Rubblebucket, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

Rubblebucket Fall Tour Dates

Thu, Oct 26 – CONCORD, NH – Bank of NH Stage
Fri, Oct 27 – ALBANY, NY – Empire Live
Sat, Oct 28 – ITHACA, NY – State Theater
Sun, Oct 29 – BUFFALO, NY – Asbury Hall
Mon, Oct 30 – TORONTO, ON – The Velvet Underground
Tue, Oct 31 – DETROIT, MI – El Club
Thu, Nov 2 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Hi-Fi
Fri, Nov 3 – CINCINNATI, OH – Bogart’s
Sat, Nov 4 – EVANSTON, IL – Space
Sun, Nov 5 – EVANSTON, IL – Space
Tue, Nov 7 – CHATTANOOGA, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom
Wed, Nov 8 – ATHENS, GA – Georgia Theater
Thu, Nov 9 – CHARLESTON, SC – Pour House
Fri, Nov 10 – CHARLOTTE, NC – Neighborhood Theater
Sat, Nov 11 – WAYNESBORO, VA – The Foundry
Mon, Nov 13 – BALTIMORE, MD – Soundstage
Wed, Nov 15 – JERSEY CITY, NJ – White Eagle Hall
Thu, Nov 16 – FAIRFIELD, CT – The Warehouse @ FTC
Fri, Nov 17 – PROVIDENCE, RI – Columbus Theatre
Sat, Nov 18 – NORTHAMPTON, MA – Academy of Music

In this article: Rubblebucket and teardrops

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Majority of Artists May Soon Earn Even Less From Spotify ”
Oct. 30, 2023

The Majority of Artists May Soon Earn Even Less From Spotify 

Featured image for “Madonna and Britney Spears: It’s them against the world”
Oct. 30, 2023

Madonna and Britney Spears: It’s them against the world

Featured image for “Local Indie Troubadour Kithera Shines a Light on the Shadows”
Oct. 30, 2023

Local Indie Troubadour Kithera Shines a Light on the Shadows

Featured image for “‘Stop Time,’ A Crucial Archival Release of Barry Altschul, David Izenzon and Perry Robinson Live Performance Documents a Peak Moment of NYC Free Jazz ”
Oct. 27, 2023

‘Stop Time,’ A Crucial Archival Release of Barry Altschul, David Izenzon and Perry Robinson Live Performance Documents a Peak Moment of NYC Free Jazz 

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Oct. 27”
Oct. 27, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Oct. 27

Featured image for “Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 24, 2023

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Oscar-Winning Composer Hauschka Brings Prepared Piano and Poignant Works to 21st Century Playlists”
Oct. 24, 2023

Oscar-Winning Composer Hauschka Brings Prepared Piano and Poignant Works to 21st Century Playlists

Featured image for “Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 24, 2023

Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Kurt Vile Announces New “EP” & Shares First Single, “Another good year for the roses””
Oct. 23, 2023

Kurt Vile Announces New “EP” & Shares First Single, “Another good year for the roses”

Featured image for “On “Big Picture” Jacksonville’s Chalooby Pens a Worthy Upbeat Downer”
Oct. 23, 2023

On “Big Picture” Jacksonville’s Chalooby Pens a Worthy Upbeat Downer

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Karlie Driftwood Karlie Driftwood with Callie Cash The Walrus Mon. 10/30 @ 8:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 10/31 @ 7:00 PM Cindy Lee Cindy Lee with Freak Heat Waves, Severed + Said, Golden Clouds and more The Walrus Tue. 10/31 @ 7:00 PM Acoustic Alchemy Acoustic Alchemy Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Tue. 10/31 @ 8:00 PM The Dollyrots The Dollyrots with Knives Jack Rabbits Wed. 11/1 @ 7:00 PM Mia x Ally Mia x Ally Jack Rabbits Thu. 11/2 @ 7:00 PM Vulcano Vulcano with Sadistic Ritual Rain Dogs Thu. 11/2 @ 7:00 PM Deadphish Orchestra Deadphish Orchestra Cafe Eleven Thu. 11/2 @ 8:00 PM Martin Barre (Jethro Tull) Martin Barre (Jethro Tull) The Florida Theatre Thu. 11/2 @ 8:00 PM Star Wars & More: The Music of John Williams Star Wars & More: The Music of John Williams Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 11/3 @ 11:00 AM Want more live music? We got you…