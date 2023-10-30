Electronic Pop Duo Rubblebucket Revel in Millennial Misery on New Single, “Teardrops”

No one does Millennial misery like the dance-forward duo Rubblebucket | Chris Weiss, courtesy of the artist (Cropped)

Makers of eclectic, fanciful pop, Rubblebucket are back with “Teardrops,” an infectious bite of melancholia, and the first single since their breakout 2022 full-length Earth Worship.

Call it Millennial melancholy if you will. But in the current milieu, there are no sad songs; just songs. And on “Teardrops,” the Brooklyn indie duo made up of Annakalmia Traver and Alex Toth playfully bounce between the emotional guardrails of despondency, pushing the elegy format into anthemic territory by pairing big, sad lyrics with a effervescent synths, murky guitars and exuberant brass over an 808 backbone. Compared to the duo’s prior output — the bounce of “Morning In The Sun” or the dancefloor boogie of “Earth Worship” — the mid-tempo “Teardrops” is a downshift toward lounge territory. Yet, with lyrics like “Take me so deep / I become the rain,” the track offers plenty in the way of catharsis.

Traver and Toth first met as jazz students at the University of Vermont and have retained a bent toward the extemporaneous, boundlessly exploring funk, pop, dance and psychedelia on their way to being called “the indie rock Miami Sound Machine” by Rolling Stone. The group is currently on a tour of North America, which will bring them as close at the Georgia Theatre in Athens on November 8. View tour dates below our Fresh Squeeze playlist and watch the lyric video for “Teardrops” above.

Rubblebucket Fall Tour Dates

Thu, Oct 26 – CONCORD, NH – Bank of NH Stage

Fri, Oct 27 – ALBANY, NY – Empire Live

Sat, Oct 28 – ITHACA, NY – State Theater

Sun, Oct 29 – BUFFALO, NY – Asbury Hall

Mon, Oct 30 – TORONTO, ON – The Velvet Underground

Tue, Oct 31 – DETROIT, MI – El Club

Thu, Nov 2 – INDIANAPOLIS, IN – Hi-Fi

Fri, Nov 3 – CINCINNATI, OH – Bogart’s

Sat, Nov 4 – EVANSTON, IL – Space

Sun, Nov 5 – EVANSTON, IL – Space

Tue, Nov 7 – CHATTANOOGA, TN – Barrelhouse Ballroom

Wed, Nov 8 – ATHENS, GA – Georgia Theater

Thu, Nov 9 – CHARLESTON, SC – Pour House

Fri, Nov 10 – CHARLOTTE, NC – Neighborhood Theater

Sat, Nov 11 – WAYNESBORO, VA – The Foundry

Mon, Nov 13 – BALTIMORE, MD – Soundstage

Wed, Nov 15 – JERSEY CITY, NJ – White Eagle Hall

Thu, Nov 16 – FAIRFIELD, CT – The Warehouse @ FTC

Fri, Nov 17 – PROVIDENCE, RI – Columbus Theatre

Sat, Nov 18 – NORTHAMPTON, MA – Academy of Music