Aussie Rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Bring their Enjoyable, Exploratory Noise to Jack Rabbits

Both the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (pictured) and Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band are known to put on raucously enjoyable live shows. They play Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Friday, October 20 | Courtesy of the artist

Australian psych band, the aptly-yet-archly named Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are currently stomping through the US on a month-long North American tour with fellow noisy experimentalists, the Austin-based group Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band. The tour hits the Sunshine State in mid-October, with a stop at Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville on Friday, October 20.

The Crumpets’ latest, the 2022 full-length album Night Gnomes, harnesses the sprawling, exploratory mix of psych, prog and garage aesthetics that the band had first unleashed on their debut, 2016’s High Visceral.

Led by singer and guitarist Jack McEwan, the Crumpets (guitarist Luke Parish, drummer Danny Caddy, bassist Wayon Billondana and multi-instrumentalist Chris Young) share an inclination toward noisy, probing output with both their experimental-psych forebears (Acid Mothers Temple, Spaceman 3) and contemporaries (King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Tame Impala). The eclectic mix of songs on Night Gnomes, for example, came together over the course of months of tinkering and the disposal of (in some cases) more than 50 different versions of songs. The result is a dynamic record that blends Sabbathy-riffs, acid rock wormholes, pop atmospherics and whatever-the-heck-else McEwan felt like throwing at the wall during the making of Night Gnomes.

The reputations of both the Crumpets and tour partners Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band as raucously enjoyable live acts are, at this point, well established. And tickets to this one are likely to go fast.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets play Jack Rabbits on Friday, October 20 with Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band. Tickets start at $22.