Aussie Rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Bring their Enjoyable, Exploratory Noise to Jack Rabbits

By JME Staff
Image
Both the Psychedelic Porn Crumpets (pictured) and Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band are known to put on raucously enjoyable live shows. They play Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Friday, October 20 | Courtesy of the artist

Australian psych band, the aptly-yet-archly named Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are currently stomping through the US on a month-long North American tour with fellow noisy experimentalists, the Austin-based group Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band. The tour hits the Sunshine State in mid-October, with a stop at Jack Rabbits in Jacksonville on Friday, October 20.

The Crumpets’ latest, the 2022 full-length album Night Gnomes, harnesses the sprawling, exploratory mix of psych, prog and garage aesthetics that the band had first unleashed on their debut, 2016’s High Visceral.

Led by singer and guitarist Jack McEwan, the Crumpets (guitarist Luke Parish, drummer Danny Caddy, bassist Wayon Billondana and multi-instrumentalist Chris Young) share an inclination toward noisy, probing output with both their experimental-psych forebears (Acid Mothers Temple, Spaceman 3) and contemporaries (King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, Tame Impala). The eclectic mix of songs on Night Gnomes, for example, came together over the course of months of tinkering and the disposal of (in some cases) more than 50 different versions of songs. The result is a dynamic record that blends Sabbathy-riffs, acid rock wormholes, pop atmospherics and whatever-the-heck-else McEwan felt like throwing at the wall during the making of Night Gnomes.

The reputations of both the Crumpets and tour partners Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band as raucously enjoyable live acts are, at this point, well established. And tickets to this one are likely to go fast.

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets play Jack Rabbits on Friday, October 20 with Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band. Tickets start at $22.

In this article: concert, Jack Rabbits, Nolan Potter's Nightmare Band, psych and psychedelic porn crumpets

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Latest from Violist-Composer Jessica Pavone is a String-Driven Contemplation on Female Empowerment”
Oct. 11, 2023

The Latest from Violist-Composer Jessica Pavone is a String-Driven Contemplation on Female Empowerment

Featured image for “With ‘Journey In Black’ Emerging Jazz Vocalist Christie Dashiell Brings the World to Her Doorstep”
Oct. 11, 2023

With ‘Journey In Black’ Emerging Jazz Vocalist Christie Dashiell Brings the World to Her Doorstep

Featured image for “Jacksonville History Center Aims to Put Local Music Out Front”
Oct. 11, 2023

Jacksonville History Center Aims to Put Local Music Out Front

Featured image for “Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October”
Oct. 11, 2023

Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

Featured image for “Stop Making Swift | Move Over Barbenheimer, the Next Double Feature is ‘Stop Making Sense’ and ‘The Eras Tour’ Documentary”
Oct. 11, 2023

Stop Making Swift | Move Over Barbenheimer, the Next Double Feature is ‘Stop Making Sense’ and ‘The Eras Tour’ Documentary

Featured image for “Villano Antillano | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 10, 2023

Villano Antillano | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry”
Oct. 09, 2023

On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry

Featured image for “Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul”
Oct. 09, 2023

Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6”
Oct. 06, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6

Featured image for “‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue”
Oct. 06, 2023

‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Falling in Reverse Falling in Reverse *RESCHEDULED DATE* The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 10/10 @ 7:30 PM Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Molly Martin Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers Cafe Eleven Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Earshot Earshot Jack Rabbits Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Rawayana Rawayana 1904 Music Hall Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM The Midnight The Midnight Underbelly Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Jake Xerxes Fussell Jake Xerxes Fussell Intuition Ale Works Fri. 10/13 @ 7:00 PM Jelly Roll Jelly Roll with Chase Rice and Struggle Jennings VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 10/13 @ 7:30 PM Trio Verado Trio Verado Beaches Fine Arts Series St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Fri. 10/13 @ 7:30 PM JME Presents | Dehd JME Presents | Dehd with Sarah Grace White Jack Rabbits Fri. 10/13 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…