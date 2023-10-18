“Trance,” the Latest from Jacksonville’s K.UTIE is a Winning Dance-Floor Reverie

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
A member of Jacksonville duo Bright Purpel, K.UTIE steps out on her own with the same inventive and memorable sense of melody and lyricism on "Trance" | Courtesy of the artist

The latest from K.UTIE is a genre-shifter for the changing of seasons, with enough high-gloss soul to usher in the cooler weather.

Produced by Mantra, “Trance” serves up three strong minutes of hypnotizing sliding synths, switched-up percussion to keep things in motion, propelled by jabs of bass, as K.UTIE sings about being both mesmerized by—and questioning of—the daze of love: “I still don’t know where we are / but we’re in the back of your car.” 

An ace, trippy video for “Trance,” directed by Weighed Sailor (Kyle Dorrell), only adds to K.UTIE’S 21st century R&B-soul delights. Along with Jeremy Ryan, K.UITIE performs as Bright Purpel, whose album Colors remains a notable among Jacksonville releases of 2023. The title track from her newest solo full-length release, “Trance” finds K.UTIE stepping out on her own with the same inventive and memorable sense of melody and lyricism.

In this article: jacksonville, K.UTIE, Local Spotlight and Trance

