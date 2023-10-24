Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert

By Ashley Pointer
Image

Jordan Ward showed up to NPR headquarters radiating with a warm energy that felt familiar, like linking up with your favorite cousins at the cookout. After all, the immense amount of creativity and synergy displayed by Ward and his bandmates during this Tiny Desk performance is indicative of pure fellowship.

The St. Louis-bred singer-songwriter started his professional career as a backup dancer for stars like Justin Bieber and Becky G. Since carving out his lane in music, Ward has been steadily on the rise and dropped his stellar debut album, FORWARD, earlier this year. He’s an effervescent presence in R&B, and this Tiny Desk concert traverses an array of his most beloved musical moments, directed by producer Lido on vintage synths and backed by PG County’s own Alex Vaughn on vocals.

Photo: Estefania Mitre

Ward opened his six-song set with a dreamy soundscape before diving into his 2021 song “Lil Baby Crush.” And when Lido cued the unmistakable synth lines from “WHITE CROCS,” they turned up the energy in a Tiny Desk arrangement of the already classic tune. Closing out the show on a sweet note, Ward serenaded the audience with a bossa nova-infused arrangement of “CHERIMOYA,” and you can’t help but wonder how so much talent can exist in one person.

SET LIST

  • “Lil Baby Crush”
  • “MUSTARD”
  • “FLIGHTS”
  • “WHITE CROCS”
  • “FAMJAM4000”
  • “CHERIMOYA”

MUSICIANS

  • Jordan Ward: lead vocals
  • Alex Vaughn: vocals
  • Lido: synth, music direction
  • Myles Martin: drums
  • Jermaine Paul: bass, effects
  • Caleb Buchanan: guitar, bass

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producers: Bobby Carter, Ashley Pointer
  • Director/Editor: Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin
  • Creative Director: Bob Boilen
  • Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Elizabeth Gillis
  • Audio Assistant: Neil Tevault
  • Photographer: Estefania Mitre
  • Tiny Desk Team: Suraya Mohamed, Hazel Cills
  • VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins
  • Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann
