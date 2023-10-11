Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

By JME Staff
Dehd press phto
Dehd's 2022 full-length debut for Fat Possum Records was a college-radio triumph. The trio plays Underbelly on October 13. | Alexa Viscius, courtesy of the artist

Powerhouse Chicago-based three-piece Dehd announced both a run of late-summer dates (many of which are in support of electronic-folk band Sylvan Esso) and a fall tour of North America, which includes a stop at Jack Rabbits in San Marco on October 13. 

The post-punk trio’s 2022 full-length album Blue Skies showcases the band’s knack for reverb-drenched garage rock and harmonious earworms, while solidifying the band’s status as darlings of noncommercial radio. On songs like the album’s lead-single, “Bad Love,” the band stampedes as it uplifts, promoting accountability, forgiveness and progress with raucous energy. 

Blue Skies followed 2020’s Flower of Devotion, which Pitchfork voted Best New Music upon the record’s release. The band – made up of Emily Kempf (bass, vocals), Jason Balla (vocals, guitar) and drummer Eric McGrady – is a veritable DIY-breakthrough-success story, signing to unimpeachably cool Mississippi indie imprint Fat Possum Records before dropping their latest tour de force. 

Dehd plays Jack Rabbits on Friday, October 13 with support from electro-pop artist Sarah Grace White. Tickets are on sale now.

In this article: Bad Love, Blue Skies, Chicago, concert, Dehd, Fat Possum, Flower of Devotion, Jack Rabbits, jacksonville, Live music and post-punk

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Latest from Violist-Composer Jessica Pavone is a String-Driven Contemplation on Female Empowerment”
Oct. 11, 2023

The Latest from Violist-Composer Jessica Pavone is a String-Driven Contemplation on Female Empowerment

Featured image for “With ‘Journey In Black’ Emerging Jazz Vocalist Christie Dashiell Brings the World to Her Doorstep”
Oct. 11, 2023

With ‘Journey In Black’ Emerging Jazz Vocalist Christie Dashiell Brings the World to Her Doorstep

Featured image for “Jacksonville History Center Aims to Put Local Music Out Front”
Oct. 11, 2023

Jacksonville History Center Aims to Put Local Music Out Front

Featured image for “Aussie Rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Bring their Enjoyable, Exploratory Noise to Jack Rabbits”
Oct. 11, 2023

Aussie Rockers Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Bring their Enjoyable, Exploratory Noise to Jack Rabbits

Featured image for “Stop Making Swift | Move Over Barbenheimer, the Next Double Feature is ‘Stop Making Sense’ and ‘The Eras Tour’ Documentary”
Oct. 11, 2023

Stop Making Swift | Move Over Barbenheimer, the Next Double Feature is ‘Stop Making Sense’ and ‘The Eras Tour’ Documentary

Featured image for “Villano Antillano | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 10, 2023

Villano Antillano | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry”
Oct. 09, 2023

On “Paradise,” Jax Band Souvineer Give Listeners a Take-Home Version of Somber and Engaging Balladry

Featured image for “Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul”
Oct. 09, 2023

Latest Single from Kale That Raps Offers a Healthy Dose of Duval Hip-Hop Soul

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6”
Oct. 06, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 6

Featured image for “‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue”
Oct. 06, 2023

‘Fountain,’ Beloved Album By Duval Indie Rockers Common Thread Gets 30th Anniversary Reissue

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Falling in Reverse Falling in Reverse *RESCHEDULED DATE* The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Tue. 10/10 @ 7:30 PM Sarah Shook & The Disarmers Sarah Shook & The Disarmers with Molly Martin Blue Jay Listening Room Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Wheeland Brothers Wheeland Brothers Cafe Eleven Wed. 10/11 @ 8:00 PM Earshot Earshot Jack Rabbits Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Rawayana Rawayana 1904 Music Hall Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM The Midnight The Midnight Underbelly Thu. 10/12 @ 7:00 PM Jake Xerxes Fussell Jake Xerxes Fussell Intuition Ale Works Fri. 10/13 @ 7:00 PM Jelly Roll Jelly Roll with Chase Rice and Struggle Jennings VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 10/13 @ 7:30 PM Trio Verado Trio Verado Beaches Fine Arts Series St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church Fri. 10/13 @ 7:30 PM JME Presents | Dehd JME Presents | Dehd with Sarah Grace White Jack Rabbits Fri. 10/13 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…