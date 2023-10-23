5 Concerts to See This Week in Jacksonville

Barns Courtney, Billy Ocean, Raphael Saadiq, Ritz Chamber Player and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
R&B/Pop
Billy Ocean – Wednesday, October 25
Thrasher Horne Center | Orange Park
The international pop sensation Billy Ocean is 73-years young and still going strong. He’ll bring his radio smashes, including “Caribbean Queen” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” to Orange Park’s Thrasher Horne Center on Wednesday.
Jazz
John Lumpkin Trio – Thursday & Friday, October 26 & 27
Josephine | Avondale
The extra-special jazz series held in the lounge of Avondale Italian eatery Josephine returns this week with two nights of standout Duval drummer and bandleader John Lumpkin. Thursday’s performance features guest vocalist Michelle Manzo, while Markis Williams joins on Friday.
Indie/Rock
Barns Courtney – Friday, October 27
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Standout UK indie singer-songwriter Barns Courtney returns to Jack Rabbits on Friday, this time in support of a slew of 2023 singles, including his latest “Young in America.”
Soul/R&B
Rapheal Saadiq – Saturday, October 28
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville
Legendary singer-songwriter, producer and inimitable multi-instrumentalist Rapeal Saadiq comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, revisiting one of his most-beloved and commercially successful projects – the music of Tony! Toni! Toné! – on Saturday night.
Classical
Ritz Chamber Players – Saturday, October 28
Terry Hall | Jacksonville University
Made up of world-renowned musicians from preeminent national and international orchestras, the Ritz Chamber Players (led by local Terrance Patterson) present a program from a new series, Human Rights: The Struggle for Freedom, at JU’s Terry Hall on Saturday.