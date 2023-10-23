5 Concerts to See This Week in Jacksonville

Barns Courtney, Billy Ocean, Raphael Saadiq, Ritz Chamber Player and more

By JME Staff
Image
Emerging rock star, the UK artist Barns Courtney visits Jack Rabbits this week | Courtesy of the artist

R&B/Pop

Billy Ocean – Wednesday, October 25

Thrasher Horne Center | Orange Park 

The international pop sensation Billy Ocean is 73-years young and still going strong. He’ll bring his radio smashes, including “Caribbean Queen” and “Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car,” to Orange Park’s Thrasher Horne Center on Wednesday. 

More

Jazz 

John Lumpkin Trio – Thursday & Friday, October 26 & 27

Josephine | Avondale 

The extra-special jazz series held in the lounge of Avondale Italian eatery Josephine returns this week with two nights of standout Duval drummer and bandleader John Lumpkin. Thursday’s performance features guest vocalist Michelle Manzo, while Markis Williams joins on Friday. 

Thursday | Friday

Indie/Rock

Barns Courtney – Friday, October 27

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Standout UK indie singer-songwriter Barns Courtney returns to Jack Rabbits on Friday, this time in support of a slew of 2023 singles, including his latest “Young in America.”

More  

Soul/R&B

Rapheal Saadiq – Saturday, October 28

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts | Downtown Jacksonville

Legendary singer-songwriter, producer and inimitable multi-instrumentalist Rapeal Saadiq comes to the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, revisiting one of his most-beloved and commercially successful projects – the music of Tony! Toni! Toné! – on Saturday night. 

More

Classical 

Ritz Chamber Players – Saturday, October 28

Terry Hall | Jacksonville University 

Made up of world-renowned musicians from preeminent national and international orchestras, the Ritz Chamber Players (led by local Terrance Patterson) present a program from a new series, Human Rights: The Struggle for Freedom, at JU’s Terry Hall on Saturday.

More

