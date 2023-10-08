Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Oct. 9-15

Scott Yoder, Dehd, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Benise and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Guitar Virtuosity
Benise – Tuesday, October 10
WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville
Guitar phenom and “nouveau flamenco” pioneer Roni Benise – or simply: Benise – returns to Jacksonville, hitting the WJCT Soundstage on Tuesday.
Glitter Folk
Scott Yoder – Tuesday, October 10
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Glam-y folky Scott Yoder – who has arguably the best IG handle in the biz (@scottycooldude) – returns to Jacksonville, bringing his performance-art-centric stage show to the Walrus on Tuesday. Locals Ducats and Miami’s Mold! open the show.
Country/Rock
Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Wednesday, October 11
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Country-rock troupe Sarah Shook & the Disarmers play the intimate Jax Beach venue, Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday.
Post-Punk
Dehd – Friday, October 13
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
JME Presents Chicago post-punk three-piece powerhouse Dehd on Friday at Jack Rabbits. Expect lots of reverb, infectious melodies and punk energy.
Folk
Jake Xerxes Fussell – Friday, October 13
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
NPR Music’s Ann Powers called guitarist and singer Jake Xerxes Fussell ____. He brings his interpretations to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday.
R&B/Soul
Raheem DeVaughn – Sunday, October 15
The Ritz Theatre | LaVilla
Billboard-charting, Grammy-nominated soul & R&B act Raheem DeVaughn comes to the Ritz Theatre on Sunday.