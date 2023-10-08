Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Oct. 9-15

Scott Yoder, Dehd, Jake Xerxes Fussell, Benise and more

By JME Staff
Image

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Guitar Virtuosity 

Benise – Tuesday, October 10 

WJCT Soundstage | Downtown Jacksonville 

Guitar phenom and “nouveau flamenco” pioneer Roni Benise – or simply: Benise – returns to Jacksonville, hitting the WJCT Soundstage on Tuesday. 

More

Glitter Folk

Scott Yoder – Tuesday, October 10

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Glam-y folky Scott Yoder – who has arguably the best IG handle in the biz (@scottycooldude) – returns to Jacksonville, bringing his performance-art-centric stage show to the Walrus on Tuesday. Locals Ducats and Miami’s Mold! open the show. 

More 

Country/Rock

Sarah Shook & the Disarmers – Wednesday, October 11

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Country-rock troupe Sarah Shook & the Disarmers play the intimate Jax Beach venue, Blue Jay Listening Room on Wednesday. 

More 

Post-Punk

Dehd – Friday, October 13

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

JME Presents Chicago post-punk three-piece powerhouse Dehd on Friday at Jack Rabbits. Expect lots of reverb, infectious melodies and punk energy. 

More

Folk

Jake Xerxes Fussell – Friday, October 13

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

NPR Music’s Ann Powers called guitarist and singer Jake Xerxes Fussell ____.  He brings his interpretations to the Bier Hall inside Intuition Ale Works on Friday. 

More 

R&B/Soul

Raheem DeVaughn – Sunday, October 15

The Ritz Theatre | LaVilla

Billboard-charting, Grammy-nominated soul & R&B act Raheem DeVaughn comes to the Ritz Theatre on Sunday. 

More

In this article: concert picks, concerts, jacksonville and Live music

