All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Oct. 27

By Robin Hilton
Image
Chronicles of a Diamond, the long-awaited sophomore full-length from Black Pumas, is one of NPR Music's picks for the best albums out on Oct. 27. Jody Domingue/Courtesy of the artist

The Austin, Texas, duo Black Pumas drew album-of-the-year nods when they dropped their self-titled debut in 2019. Now the group is back with its long-awaited followup, Chronicles of a Diamond, a scruffy, fuzzed-out soul and psych-rock album anchored by singer Eric Burton’s unforgettable voice. We give Chronicles of a Diamond a spin to kick off this week’s show and talk about the ways the band reimagines classic sounds with a steady dose of seemingly unrelated but completely captivating sonic shifts.

We’ve also got the thumping, idiosyncratic electronic music of Peruvian artist Sofia Kourtesis, an epic, story-driven album from The Mountain Goats, late-night brain music from Shabazz Palaces, the 30th anniversary of Nirvana‘s In Utero and more. Writer and critic LaTesha Harris joins NPR Music contributor Stefanie Fernández and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best albums out on Oct. 27.

Featured Albums:

  1. Black Pumas — Chronicles of a Diamond
    Featured Songs: “More Than A Love Song,” “Gemini Sun,” “Angel,” “Hello,” “Rock and Roll”
  2. Sofia Kourtesis — Madres
    Featured Songs: “Funkhaus,” “Vajkoczy,” “Habla Con Ella,” “Estación Esperanza (feat. Manu Chao)”
  3. The Mountain Goats — Jenny from Thebes
    Featured Songs: “Fresh Tattoo,” “Only One Way,” “Going to Dallas”
  4. María José Llergo — ULTRABELLEZA
    Featured Song: “RUEDA, RUEDA”
  5. Mint Field — Aprender a Ser
    Featured Song: “Respiro Profundo”
  6. Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
    Featured Song: “Wildest Dreams (Taylor’s Version)”
  7. Shabazz Palaces — Robed in Rareness
    Featured Song: “Binoculars (feat. Royce The Choice)”
  8. Nirvana — In Utero (30th Anniversary Super Deluxe)
    Featured Song: “Heart-Shaped Box (Live In Seattle, Seattle Center Arena – January 7, 1994)”

Other notable releases for Oct. 27:

  • Angie McMahon — Light, Dark, Light Again
  • DJ Shadow — Action Adventure
  • Duran Duran — DANSE MACABRE
  • The Gaslight Anthem — History Books
  • The Kills — God Games
  • Mayer Hawthorne — For All Time
  • Mike Reed — The Separatist Party
  • Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark — Bauhaus Staircase
  • Poppy — Zig
  • Wild Nothing — Hold
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: All Songs Considered and New Music Friday

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “‘Stop Time,’ A Crucial Archival Release of Barry Altschul, David Izenzon and Perry Robinson Live Performance Documents a Peak Moment of NYC Free Jazz ”
Oct. 27, 2023

‘Stop Time,’ A Crucial Archival Release of Barry Altschul, David Izenzon and Perry Robinson Live Performance Documents a Peak Moment of NYC Free Jazz 

Featured image for “The Majority of Artists May Soon Earn Even Less From Spotify ”
Oct. 26, 2023

The Majority of Artists May Soon Earn Even Less From Spotify 

Featured image for “Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 24, 2023

Nora Brown and Stephanie Coleman | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Oscar-Winning Composer Hauschka Brings Prepared Piano and Poignant Works to 21st Century Playlists”
Oct. 24, 2023

Oscar-Winning Composer Hauschka Brings Prepared Piano and Poignant Works to 21st Century Playlists

Featured image for “Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert”
Oct. 24, 2023

Jordan Ward | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Kurt Vile Announces New “EP” & Shares First Single, “Another good year for the roses””
Oct. 23, 2023

Kurt Vile Announces New “EP” & Shares First Single, “Another good year for the roses”

Featured image for “On “Big Picture” Jacksonville’s Chalooby Pens a Worthy Upbeat Downer”
Oct. 23, 2023

On “Big Picture” Jacksonville’s Chalooby Pens a Worthy Upbeat Downer

Featured image for “Aussie Alt-Rockers Middle Kids Share New Single, the Melodious Crackler, “Dramamine””
Oct. 23, 2023

Aussie Alt-Rockers Middle Kids Share New Single, the Melodious Crackler, “Dramamine”

Featured image for “Cindy Lee Mixes Old-School Chanteuse with New-Eon Indie Balladry”
Oct. 23, 2023

Cindy Lee Mixes Old-School Chanteuse with New-Eon Indie Balladry

Featured image for “Bad Madonna Fight for Their Right to Party on “Vicious Party Girl””
Oct. 20, 2023

Bad Madonna Fight for Their Right to Party on “Vicious Party Girl”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Lisi y Alex Lisi y Alex Moving the Margins: Platform Performance The Jessie Fri. 10/27 @ 6:00 PM MercyMe MercyMe with Crowder and Andrew Ripp The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 10/27 @ 7:00 PM Scold Scold with Coffin Slide and Darkness Bound Kona Skatepark Fri. 10/27 @ 7:00 PM Barns Courtney Barns Courtney Jack Rabbits Fri. 10/27 @ 8:00 PM Damon Fowler Damon Fowler Cafe Eleven Fri. 10/27 @ 8:00 PM Dauzat St Marie Dauzat St Marie Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 10/27 @ 8:00 PM Woolbright Woolbright with Mint Green, Bad Madonna and Bobby Kid The Walrus Fri. 10/27 @ 8:00 PM John Lumpkin Trio featuring Markis Williams John Lumpkin Trio featuring Markis Williams Josephine Fri. 10/27 @ 8:30 PM All Covered Up - Halloween Punk Rock Tribute Night All Covered Up – Halloween Punk Rock Tribute Night with FFN, Mommy's Little Helpers, and more Kona Skatepark Sat. 10/28 @ 6:00 PM Dirty Honey Dirty Honey with Austin Meade Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 10/28 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…