All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Oct. 20

By Stephen Thompson
Image
Sampha's LAHAI tops our shortlist for the best releases out this week. Jesse Crankson/Courtesy of the artist

U.K. singer-songwriter Sampha has become a go-to guest vocalist for artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Alicia Keys, Frank Ocean, Solange and Stormzy. Naturally, he’s got a distinctive, genre-blending style as a solo artist, too: Sampha’s second full-length album, LAHAI, showcases his vulnerability, growth and gorgeous vocals, which can sound both timelessly familiar and futuristic, often simultaneously.

We’ve also got a new album from The Rolling Stones called Hackney Diamonds — the band’s first collection of original material since 2006’s A Bigger Bang — and it’s a return to form that blew away the panel’s expectations. And All That Was East Is West of Me Now is the new solo album from Glen Hansard, an Oscar-winning Irish singer-songwriter whose career has included lengthy stints in The Frames and The Swell Season.

Featured Albums:

  1. Sampha — LAHAI
    Featured Songs:  “Dancing Circles,” “Stereo Colour Cloud (Shaman’s Dream),” “What If You Hypnotise Me (feat. Léa Sen),” “Spirit 2.0,” “Only”
  2. The Rolling Stones — Hackney Diamonds
    Featured Songs: “Bite My Head Off,” “Depending On You,” “Dreamy Skies,” “Mess It Up,” “Sweet Sounds Of Heaven,” “Whole Wide World”
  3. Glen Hansard — All That Was East Is West of Me Now
    Featured Songs: “The Feast Of Saint John,” “Sure As The Rain,” “Bearing Witness”
  4. Dylan LeBlanc — Coyote
    Featured Song: “Dust”
  5. Helena Deland — Goodnight Summerland (Out Oct. 13)
    Featured Song: “Bright Green Vibrant Day”
  6. Valee & Michael Vincent Waller — Valeedation
    Featured Song: “Tailor Swift”

Other notable releases for Oct. 20:

  • awakebutstillinbed — Chaos Takes the Wheel and I Am a Passenger
  • Blink-182 — ONE MORE TIME…
  • Blues Traveler — Traveler’s Soul
  • Bombay Bicycle Club — My Big Day
  • Boys Like Girls — Sunday At Foxwoods
  • Cher — Christmas
  • Devo — 50 Years Of De-Evolution (1972-2023)
  • Hauschka — Philanthropy
  • Israel Nash — Ozarker
  • Katie Von Schleicher — A Little Touch of Schleicher in the Night
  • Lost Girls (Jenny Hval & Håvard Volden) — Selvutsletter
  • Pip Blom — Bobbie
  • Poolside — Blame It All On Love
  • Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter — SAVED!
  • Salt-N-Pepa — Very Necessary (30th Anniversary Edition)
  • The Shindellas — Shindo
  • Sleaford Mods — More Uk Grim EP
  • The Streets — The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light
  • Summer Walker — Girls Need Love (Girls Mix)
  • Vince Guaraldi — A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (first-ever release)
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: All Songs Considered, New music and Sampha

