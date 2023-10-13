All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 13

We didn’t get a chance to hear Bad Bunny’s new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, prior to taping this week’s episode. But we did hit some of the other records that highlight a busy week of new releases.
Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan put out one of this year’s late-breaking Song Of The Summer contenders with “Rush,” a lean, sex-forward, dance-floor-friendly banger. That song kicks off Sivan’s new album, Something to Give Each Other, which packs 10 hedonistic bops into just 33 minutes — all while offering surprising sonic variations along the way.
We’ve also got new albums from singer-songwriter and poet Jamila Woods, whose new Water Made Us reflects on the patterns that have formed and challenged past relationships, and L’Rain, the experimental project of composer and multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek. L’Rain’s new album is titled I Killed Your Dog.
Join Stephen Thompson, Hazel Cills and friend of the program LaTesha Harris for this episode of New Music Friday.
Featured Albums
- Troye Sivan — Something to Give Each Other
Featured Song: “What’s the Time Where You Are?”
- Jamila Woods — Water Made Us
Featured Song: “Boomerang”
- L’Rain — I Killed Your Dog
Featured Song: “Knead Bee”
Lightning Round
- Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana
- Offset — Set It Off
- Land of Talk — Performances
- Haley — Hunca Munca
Other notable releases for Oct. 13
- Astral Swans & Chad VanGaalen — Split EP
- The Drums — Jonny
- Helena Deland — Goodnight Summerland
- Holly Humberstone — Paint My Bedroom Black
- Jenn Champion — The Last Night of Sadness
- The Menzingers — Some of It Was True
- Laura Misch — Sample the Sky
- Margo Price — Strays II
- Metric – Formentera II
- MIKE — Burning Desire
- Paul Wall & Termanology — Start Finish Repeat
- Rick Astley — Are We There Yet?
- Squirrel Flower — Tomorrow’s Fire