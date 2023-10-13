All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 13

We didn’t get a chance to hear Bad Bunny’s new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, prior to taping this week’s episode. But we did hit some of the other records that highlight a busy week of new releases.

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan put out one of this year’s late-breaking Song Of The Summer contenders with “Rush,” a lean, sex-forward, dance-floor-friendly banger. That song kicks off Sivan’s new album, Something to Give Each Other, which packs 10 hedonistic bops into just 33 minutes — all while offering surprising sonic variations along the way.

We’ve also got new albums from singer-songwriter and poet Jamila Woods, whose new Water Made Us reflects on the patterns that have formed and challenged past relationships, and L’Rain, the experimental project of composer and multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek. L’Rain’s new album is titled I Killed Your Dog.

Join Stephen Thompson, Hazel Cills and friend of the program LaTesha Harris for this episode of New Music Friday.

Featured Albums

Troye Sivan — Something to Give Each Other

Featured Song: “What’s the Time Where You Are?”

Featured Song: “What’s the Time Where You Are?” Jamila Woods — Water Made Us

Featured Song: “Boomerang”

Featured Song: “Boomerang” L’Rain — I Killed Your Dog

Featured Song: “Knead Bee”

Lightning Round

Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

Offset — Set It Off

Land of Talk — Performances

Haley — Hunca Munca

Other notable releases for Oct. 13

Astral Swans & Chad VanGaalen — Split EP

The Drums — Jonny

Helena Deland — Goodnight Summerland

Holly Humberstone — Paint My Bedroom Black

Jenn Champion — The Last Night of Sadness

The Menzingers — Some of It Was True

Laura Misch — Sample the Sky

Margo Price — Strays II

Metric – Formentera II

MIKE — Burning Desire

Paul Wall & Termanology — Start Finish Repeat

Rick Astley — Are We There Yet?

Squirrel Flower — Tomorrow’s Fire

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.