All Songs Considered | The best releases out Oct. 13

By LaTesha Harris
Image

We didn’t get a chance to hear Bad Bunny’s new album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, prior to taping this week’s episode. But we did hit some of the other records that highlight a busy week of new releases.

Australian singer and actor Troye Sivan put out one of this year’s late-breaking Song Of The Summer contenders with “Rush,” a lean, sex-forward, dance-floor-friendly banger. That song kicks off Sivan’s new album, Something to Give Each Other, which packs 10 hedonistic bops into just 33 minutes — all while offering surprising sonic variations along the way.

We’ve also got new albums from singer-songwriter and poet Jamila Woods, whose new Water Made Us reflects on the patterns that have formed and challenged past relationships, and L’Rain, the experimental project of composer and multi-instrumentalist Taja Cheek. L’Rain’s new album is titled I Killed Your Dog.

Join Stephen Thompson, Hazel Cills and friend of the program LaTesha Harris for this episode of New Music Friday.

Featured Albums

  • Troye Sivan — Something to Give Each Other
    Featured Song: “What’s the Time Where You Are?”
  • Jamila Woods — Water Made Us
    Featured Song: “Boomerang”
  • L’Rain — I Killed Your Dog
    Featured Song: “Knead Bee”

Lightning Round

  • Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana
  • Offset — Set It Off
  • Land of Talk — Performances
  • Haley — Hunca Munca

Other notable releases for Oct. 13

  • Astral Swans & Chad VanGaalen — Split EP
  • The Drums — Jonny
  • Helena Deland — Goodnight Summerland
  • Holly Humberstone — Paint My Bedroom Black
  • Jenn Champion — The Last Night of Sadness
  • The Menzingers — Some of It Was True
  • Laura Misch — Sample the Sky
  • Margo Price — Strays II
  • Metric – Formentera II
  • MIKE — Burning Desire
  • Paul Wall & Termanology — Start Finish Repeat
  • Rick Astley — Are We There Yet?
  • Squirrel Flower — Tomorrow’s Fire
