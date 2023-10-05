5 Songs to Blast on Mean Girls Day

By Hurley Winkler
Mean Girls soundtrack cover art
Cover art for the soundtrack to 'Mean Girls'

“On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was.”

The “he” in this equation is, of course, Aaron Samuels, heartthrob of the 2004 hit flick Mean Girls. And the “me” is Cady Heron, played by none other than the great Lindsay Lohan, whose crush on Aaron kept her from math class brilliance.

On this day in Mean Girls history, let us celebrate 19 years of this classic teen flick by jamming to these five songs from the movie.

Beautifulby Christina Aguilera

Start out Mean Girls day on the right foot just like the North Shore High School Winter Talent Show did, kicking off with a gripping performance of Christina Aguleria’s 2002 single. My personal favorite moment of the entire film is when Damien whispers: “Don’t look at me.”

Milkshakeby Kelis

It wouldn’t be a 2004 teen comedy without this hit song. Take this as your cue get up and groove like Regina George’s little sister.

The Mathlete Rapby Kevin G

“Thank you, Kevin, that’s enough.”

So said Principal Duvall during the Winter Talent Show when Kevin Gnapoor took the stage for The Mathlete Rap. Play this song if you want the nerd to be inferred. Bonus points if you applaud at the end like Ms. Norbury, aka Tina Fey.

Homelessby Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Okay, this song wasn’t technically in the movie, but it was probably played the night Cady’s parents went to a Ladysmith Black Mombazo concert in Madison, leaving her behind in an empty house—during which she decided to throw a rager and destroy the most authentic friendships she had. Smooth move, Cady! Should’ve gone to hear those South African a cappella arrangements instead.

Built This Way (Slow Remix)by Samantha Ronson

This song’s jangly, chorus-heavy guitars are the unofficial theme music of Mean Girls. Built This Way plays multiple times in the film, including at the Spring Fling, punctuating the sense of change we witness in Cady’s character. These opening lyrics almost sum up the film’s plot: 

Did you ever feel like you wanna be

Someone else for just one day?

Did you ever feel like you wanna see

Through another pair of eyes?”

