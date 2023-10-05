5 Concerts to See the Week in Jacksonville

Front Bottoms, Cindy Lee, Rebirth Brass Band, Porchfest, Martin Barre
Indie Rock/Electronic
Cindy Lee – Tuesday, October 31
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Canadian indie-rock singer-songwriter Cindy Lee and fellow Canucks Freak Heat Waves visit the Walrus on Halloween night, with support from Jax’s Severed+Said, Golden Clouds and more. Read our interview with Lee.
Classic Rock
Martin Barre – Thursday, November 2
Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville
Longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre visits the Florida Theatre to shred the music of Tull on Thursday. Read our interview with Barre.
Jazz
Rebirth Brass Band – Friday, November 3
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
New Orleans icons, as seen on HBO’s Tremé, Rebirth Brass Band comes to Intuition Ale Works on Friday.
Rock
The Front Bottoms w/ Slothrust – Friday, November 3
The Amp | St. Augustine
Out on the road and pushing the release of You Are Who You Hang Out With, their latest studio album, popular rock duo the Front Bottoms visit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from Boston indie band Slothrust.
Various Artists
Jacksonville Porchfest – Saturday, November 4
Springfield
Springfield’s beloved annual block party is back with a great lineup of local and regional artists scheduled to perform on porches throughout the neighborhood. Check out out our interactive guide to this year’s fest.