5 Concerts to See the Week in Jacksonville

Front Bottoms, Cindy Lee, Rebirth Brass Band, Porchfest, Martin Barre

By JME Staff
Image
The Front Bottoms visit The Amp on Friday | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning. For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Indie Rock/Electronic

Cindy Lee – Tuesday, October 31

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Canadian indie-rock singer-songwriter Cindy Lee and fellow Canucks Freak Heat Waves visit the Walrus on Halloween night, with support from Jax’s Severed+Said, Golden Clouds and more. Read our interview with Lee. 

More

Classic Rock 

Martin Barre – Thursday, November 2

Florida Theatre | Downtown Jacksonville

Longtime Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre visits the Florida Theatre to shred the music of Tull on Thursday. Read our interview with Barre. 

More

Jazz

Rebirth Brass Band – Friday, November 3

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

New Orleans icons, as seen on HBO’s Tremé, Rebirth Brass Band comes to Intuition Ale Works on Friday. 

More

Rock 

The Front Bottoms w/ Slothrust – Friday, November 3

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Out on the road and pushing the release of You Are Who You Hang Out With, their latest studio album, popular rock duo the Front Bottoms visit the St. Augustine Amphitheatre with support from Boston indie band Slothrust. 

More 

Various Artists 

Jacksonville Porchfest – Saturday, November 4

Springfield 

Springfield’s beloved annual block party is back with a great lineup of local and regional artists scheduled to perform on porches throughout the neighborhood. Check out out our interactive guide to this year’s fest. 

More

In this article: concerts and jacksonville

