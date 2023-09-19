Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight

“It's always fun connecting with K.R.I.T., DZA and Wiz. They each bring unique elements to the table, and it's exciting to mix it up and create something new,” said producer Girl Talk about the low-key supergroup's latest foray | Braden Walker, Courtesy of the artist

After first teaming up for 2022’s Full Court Press, the low-key hip-hop supergroup featuring emcees Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T. and Smoke DZA and producer Girl Talk (aka Gregg Gillis) have returned with their first new music of the year, Tuesday’s effortless “Eurostep.”

To a casual basketball viewer, the Euro step seems almost unfair, like the ball handler is getting away with something. The two-step maneuver is the mark of a smooth operator: They fake in one direction before gliding through the lane to the basket in another, bordering on a traveling violation, but making the defense look silly and offense look easy.

“Eurostep” is characterized by that same fearless finesse and quiet confidence, the sound of four veteran artists who are never not “in the zone.”

Big K.R.I.T.’s Southern twang is de-emphasized in the track’s hypnotic hook, his vocals layered and wrapped in atmospheric effects as he kicks back beside a packed trophy case—meanwhile, Gillis’ melodic instrumental dazzles like courtside stars. DZA’s gritty verse evokes going undefeated (“It’s somethin’ euphoric, a feeling I can’t describe / Everything nonverbal, just feel a vibe”) while emphasizing the grind required (“Before you could execute it, you visualized / Resources was limited, had to improvise”), and Wiz is ever the steady veteran (“Taylor Gang, stay the same / Never change, family over everything / Mary Jane, f*** the fame / Grindin’ ‘cause I don’t know any other way”).

“It’s always fun connecting with K.R.I.T., DZA and Wiz. They each bring unique elements to the table, and it’s exciting to mix it up and create something new,” said Gillis in a statement. “I like how we can collectively go in a lot of different directions. ‘Eurostep,’ for example, has a really different feel than anything from our Full Court Press project, but it’s something that I think feels like a natural fit for each artist. K.R.I.T. set the tone for the track when he laid down the hook first. It came together naturally after that.”

“I’m stoked another one of our tracks is out,” Wiz Khalifa added. “Wild it has already been a year since we dropped the Full Court Press album. Hope y’all enjoy this one.”

You can stream “Eurostep” here. Full Court Press is out now on Asylum/Taylor Gang.