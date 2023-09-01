Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves 

By Daniel A. Brown
Danger Mouse and Jemini press photo
Twenty years later, Danger Mouse and Jemini's follow up to the popular 'Ghetto Pop Life' finally sees the light of day | Courtesy of the artist

Originally recorded in 2004, Born Again was created by Danger Mouse and Jemini the Gifted One, following the release of Ghetto Pop Life, their 2003 studio collaboration.

Ghetto Pop Life was a critical and fan hit. Danger Mouse and Jemini toured in support of the album and ultimately recorded the tracks now released as Born Again. Their momentum was squashed when Jemini was incarcerated for narcotics possession. Danger Mouse began working with Gorillaz. And Born Again sat in stasis until now.

To say that a lot has happened in the past 20 years would be an understatement. Case in point: due to his vocal anti-Trump stance, George W. Bush is now viewed as a semi-heroic figure. What a world.

What has remained in place is Danger Mouse’s unique and open-ended approach that, even 20 years ago, drove, guided and swerved even the most rudimentary composition. Over a major-ninth, three-note bass vamp—akin to the ostinato hooks of John Coltrane’s “Aisha” or Pharoah Sanders’ “The Creator Has A Master Plan”—the mix of vibraphone, sampled string sections and fiery tambourine-hit rhythm of the title track “Born Again” are emblematic of Danger Mouse’s ability to present the familiar with the innovative. Jemini’s lyrics touch on themes of self-affirmation and, well, feeling born again. There’s an invitational blur and ambiguity to the music: “Born Again” plays as soul-jazz, hip-hop, and all points in between and is a worthy addition to the music of both artists catalogs.

Born Again, Danger Mouse, hip-hop, Jemini, New music and rap

