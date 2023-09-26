On “Eggman,” West Coast Psych-Rock Gadfly Ty Segall Takes a Crack at More Bad Trips

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
If you’re neutralized by edibles or simply suffer with a large-and-in-charge case of Ovophobia, you might want to shield your eyes from Segall’s nightmarish approach to rock video production. Otherwise, dig in. | Denée Segall, courtesy of the artist

Ty Segall continues to morph and mop up the competition of current psych-rock-what-have-you.

Eggman” arrives on the heels of his recent doom-dirge single, “Void.” Over a rumbling bed of drums, octaved-electric guitar and strumming acoustic, Segall serves up cryptic lyrics (“Hey / do you hear what I say? / Would you look at your face? Your mouth’s / agape and caked with eggs”), punctuated with stabs of wheezing fuzzed-out sounds, eventually collapsing into a viscous pool of looped noise. Judging be his recent output, Segall is definitely digging into darker prima materia and this remains a good thing.

If you’re new to the Ty Segall table — since 2008, he’s released more than 50 records in various permutations — “Eggman” is as good as any place to pull up a chair. The accompanying video, created by Ty and his wife-creative cohort Denée Segall, features the West Coast psych-bard dressed up like a cowboy-doll and woofing back a bowl of boiled eggs, Cool Hand Luke style.

So, if you’re neutralized by edibles or simply suffer with a large-and-in-charge case of Ovophobia, you might want to shield your eyes from Segall’s nightmarish approach to rock video production. Otherwise, dig in.

