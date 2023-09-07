The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years

By Ayana Archie
Image
Ronnie Wood, from left, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pose for photographers at the press conference for the launch of the new Rolling Stones album 'Hackney Diamonds' on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, in London. Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP

The Rolling Stones are releasing their 24th album, the rock ‘n’ roll band’s first in 18 years.

In a live conversation Wednesday with late-night host Jimmy Fallon, the British group — comprised of lead vocalist Mick Jagger, guitarist Ronnie Wood, writer and guitarist Keith Richards and drummer Steve Jordan – announced Hackney Diamonds will come out Oct. 20.

Wood said they began brainstorming ideas for an album around Christmas last year, and gave themselves a deadline to complete it by Valentine’s Day. They ended up with 23 songs spanning two albums. The upcoming album was completed in January and mixed in February.

“We were flinging ideas around the table,” Richards said. “So we went from Hit and Run, Smash and Grab and somehow between that we came up with Hackney Diamonds.”

Hackney is a borough in London and Jagger said “Hackney diamonds” is slang for shattered glass.

The album’s lead single, “Angry,” was released Wednesday. Its video features actress Sydney Sweeney, who has starred in the HBO shows Euphoria and The White Lotus and was in the audience at the announcement.

Two of the project’s 12 songs – “Live by the Sword” and “Mess it Up” – feature the group’s late drummer, Charlie Watts. They were recorded in 2019 before his death in 2021 at age 80.

“Ever since Charlie’s gone, it’s different of course,” Richards said.

The rest feature Jordan, an old friend of the band’s, on drums. Richards said Watts personally chose Jordan to replace him if anything ever happened to him.

“So it was kind of a natural progression,” Richards said. “It would’ve been a lot harder without Charlie’s blessing on that.”

Jagger also said original Stones bassist Bill Wyman, who left the band in 1993, plays on one of the tracks with Watts.

Here is the track list for Hackney Diamonds:

  1. “Angry”
  2. “Get Close”
  3. “Depending on You”
  4. “Bite My Head Off”
  5. “Whole Wide World”
  6. “Dreamy Skies”
  7. “Mess It Up”
  8. “Live by the Sword”
  9. “Driving Me Too Hard”
  10. “Tell Me Straight”
  11. “Sweet Sounds of Heaven”
  12. “Rolling Stone Blues”

Wood confirmed Lady Gaga is featured on “Sweet Sounds of Heaven” and said Stevie Wonder’s name another time the song was mentioned, but did not elaborate.

The Stones’ last album of original music was 2005’s A Bigger Bang. They celebrated their 60th year as a band in 2022. The group said they don’t usually think too hard about how their music will be received when they’re making it.

“After so long, usually if we like it, it travels,” Richards said.

“We wouldn’t have put this album out if we hadn’t really liked it,” Jagger said. “Before we went in, we all said we’ve got to make a record that we really love ourselves, and other people may like it, other people may not. But we must say that we are quite pleased with it. I’m not saying we’re bigheaded about it, but we’re pleased with it and we hope you all like it.”

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Angry, Hackney Diamonds, New music and The Rolling Stones

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease”
Sep. 07, 2023

Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease

Featured image for “Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Anne Akiko Meyers | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Anne Akiko Meyers | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On ‘Rabbit Rabbit,’ Speedy Ortiz Returns with the Kind of Rock Record We (and They) Need Right Now”
Sep. 07, 2023

On ‘Rabbit Rabbit,’ Speedy Ortiz Returns with the Kind of Rock Record We (and They) Need Right Now

Featured image for “The Gear That Gave Jax’s Ducats the Grungy Sound They Needed to Record Their Latest Single, “Painless””
Sep. 06, 2023

The Gear That Gave Jax’s Ducats the Grungy Sound They Needed to Record Their Latest Single, “Painless”

Featured image for “Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre”
Sep. 06, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre

Featured image for “St. Augustine Aggro-Rockers Terror Management Band Deliver a Fearless and Furious Debut”
Sep. 05, 2023

St. Augustine Aggro-Rockers Terror Management Band Deliver a Fearless and Furious Debut

Featured image for “Five Jimmy Buffett Ballads you Shouldn’t Ignore”
Sep. 03, 2023

Five Jimmy Buffett Ballads you Shouldn’t Ignore

Featured image for “Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves ”
Sep. 01, 2023

Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves 

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 1”
Sep. 01, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 1

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists, Rancho la Chua and Rambler Kane Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/8 @ 6:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Ramona Lightner Museum Fri. 09/8 @ 6:00 PM Mason Pace with Wynton Existing and Last Resort Mason Pace with Wynton Existing and Last Resort Kona Skatepark Fri. 09/8 @ 7:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Claire Vandiver, GILT, Kairos Creature Club and Parks and Razz Planet Sarbez Fri. 09/8 @ 7:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Strange String and The Morrow Family Band The Beacon Fri. 09/8 @ 7:30 PM Zach Williams Zach Williams with Consumed By Fire The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 09/8 @ 7:30 PM Electric Blue Yonder Electric Blue Yonder Jack Rabbits Fri. 09/8 @ 8:00 PM Molly Hatchet Molly Hatchet (Rescheduled) Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 09/8 @ 8:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Waylon Thornton & The Heavy Hands, Terror Management Band and more Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 09/8 @ 8:30 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with IVibes, Sun Drop Soundsystem, Pili Pili and DJ Raggamuffin Colonial Oak Music Park Sat. 09/9 @ 5:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…