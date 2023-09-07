On ‘Rabbit Rabbit,’ Speedy Ortiz Returns with the Kind of Rock Record We (and They) Need Right Now

By Matthew Shaw
Image
Shervin Lainez, courtesy of the artist

Ten years after Major Arcana, the breakthrough record that made indie-rock darlings out of Sadie Dupuis’ Speedy Ortiz, the band is back with a new record: Rabbit Rabbit.

The group’s return has been much-anticipated. The smattering singles released prior to the September 1 drop date earned praise from The New York Times and Pitchfork among others, foreshadowing the kind of buzz Rabbit Rabbit was soon to create. The band visited the Tiny Desk for a performance ten years in the making. And when it finally dropped on September 1, the album got top-billing on All Songs Considered.

Released on Dupuis’ own label, Wax Nine, and drawing its title from an incantation that an adolescent Dupuis deployed to cope with OCD and trauma, Rabbit Rabbit is, indeed, a very good rock record. Its edges are jagged. Its guitars are crunchy. Dupuis’ lyrics are thought-provoking, stirring and occasionally quite funny as she writes about her childhood, activism and wrestling with the many contradictions of 21st-Century adulting. The songs are catchy as hell, too, wrapped up in the kind of tight, sunny-pop package that first earned the group critical plaudits.

It’s a smartly written, spiky, grungy, weird and wonderful long player that certainly warrants the buzz it’s created.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from Speedy Ortiz, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: New music, Rabbit Rabbit, rock, Sadie Dupuis and Speedy Ortiz

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease”
Sep. 07, 2023

Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease

Featured image for “Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years”
Sep. 07, 2023

The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years

Featured image for “Anne Akiko Meyers | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Anne Akiko Meyers | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The Gear That Gave Jax’s Ducats the Grungy Sound They Needed to Record Their Latest Single, “Painless””
Sep. 06, 2023

The Gear That Gave Jax’s Ducats the Grungy Sound They Needed to Record Their Latest Single, “Painless”

Featured image for “Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre”
Sep. 06, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre

Featured image for “St. Augustine Aggro-Rockers Terror Management Band Deliver a Fearless and Furious Debut”
Sep. 05, 2023

St. Augustine Aggro-Rockers Terror Management Band Deliver a Fearless and Furious Debut

Featured image for “Five Jimmy Buffett Ballads you Shouldn’t Ignore”
Sep. 03, 2023

Five Jimmy Buffett Ballads you Shouldn’t Ignore

Featured image for “Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves ”
Sep. 01, 2023

Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves 

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 1”
Sep. 01, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 1

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Cat Ridgeway & The Tourists, Rancho la Chua and Rambler Kane Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/8 @ 6:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Ramona Lightner Museum Fri. 09/8 @ 6:00 PM Mason Pace with Wynton Existing and Last Resort Mason Pace with Wynton Existing and Last Resort Kona Skatepark Fri. 09/8 @ 7:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Claire Vandiver, GILT, Kairos Creature Club and Parks and Razz Planet Sarbez Fri. 09/8 @ 7:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Strange String and The Morrow Family Band The Beacon Fri. 09/8 @ 7:30 PM Zach Williams Zach Williams with Consumed By Fire The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 09/8 @ 7:30 PM Electric Blue Yonder Electric Blue Yonder Jack Rabbits Fri. 09/8 @ 8:00 PM Molly Hatchet Molly Hatchet (Rescheduled) Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 09/8 @ 8:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Waylon Thornton & The Heavy Hands, Terror Management Band and more Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 09/8 @ 8:30 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with IVibes, Sun Drop Soundsystem, Pili Pili and DJ Raggamuffin Colonial Oak Music Park Sat. 09/9 @ 5:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…