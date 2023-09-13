Free Jazz Quartet Mendoza Hoff Revels Lures Listeners Into the Music Abyss

By Daniel A. Brown
Image
Album art (cropped) | Courtesy of the artist

There is always room for one more supergroup and we surely have one in Mendoza Hoff Revels. Granted, if you can handle the Scoville burn, the flavor of this particular power-quartet is heavy on the free-jazz-rock seasoning.

Taken from their forthcoming album Echolocation, the five-minute slice of “Diablada” assures us that Mendoza Hoff Revels really like the whole-tone scale and they prefer it injected with molten metal. In this combination, the band — guitarist Ava Mendoza, tenor saxophonist James Brandon Lewis, electric bassist Devin Hoff and drummer Ches Smith — are the certain offspring of the mid-‘80s shrapnel-jazz of guitarist Sonny Sharrock.

Mendoza’s stabbing guitar lines of single notes and hammered clusters lure “Diablada” into unanticipated and rewarding places; saxophonist Lewis gladly meets Mendoza there while the rhythm section of Hoff and Smith corral and shoulder the performance to the exit door with the same opening, angular theme that brought us into “Diablada” in the first place. Mendoza Hoff Revels don’t reinvent the avant-rock wheel but they sure as hell know how to test drive it at blinding speeds and turns.

In this article: Ava Mendoza, Ches Smith, Devin Hoff, Diablada, echolocation, free jazz, James Brandon Lewis, Mendoza Hoff Revels and New music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre”
Sep. 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre

Featured image for “Indigo de Souza | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 13, 2023

Indigo de Souza | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Erika Wennerstrom of the Heartless Bastards on the Letting Go and Going Within”
Sep. 12, 2023

Erika Wennerstrom of the Heartless Bastards on the Letting Go and Going Within

Featured image for “Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence”
Sep. 12, 2023

Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence

Featured image for “Live Session | Watch Frankie and the Witch Fingers Melt Faces on the JME Soundstage”
Sep. 12, 2023

Live Session | Watch Frankie and the Witch Fingers Melt Faces on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 8”
Sep. 08, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 8

Featured image for “Head East with Forthcoming Bob Dylan Box Set That Reframes the Rock Bard’s Live Seventies Release”
Sep. 08, 2023

Head East with Forthcoming Bob Dylan Box Set That Reframes the Rock Bard’s Live Seventies Release

Featured image for “Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease”
Sep. 07, 2023

Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease

Featured image for “Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years”
Sep. 07, 2023

The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Autopilot Autopilot Jack Rabbits Wed. 09/13 @ 7:00 PM Cam Cole Cam Cole Underbelly Wed. 09/13 @ 7:00 PM 3 Doors Down 3 Doors Down with Candlebox Daily’s Place Wed. 09/13 @ 7:30 PM Florida Fin Fest (Day One) Florida Fin Fest (Day One) Fortunate Youth, Max Danger, Sam Burchfield and more Seawalk Pavilion Fri. 09/15 @ 3:00 PM Rotten Stitches Rotten Stitches with Call The Cops, The Horribles, FFN and Left On High Rain Dogs Fri. 09/15 @ 7:00 PM Community Concert Community Concert Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 09/15 @ 7:30 PM Roots and Boots Roots and Boots with Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye and Sammy Kershaw Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 09/15 @ 7:30 PM Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 09/15 @ 7:30 PM Florida Fin Fest (Day Two) Florida Fin Fest (Day Two) Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, LPT and more Seawalk Pavilion Sat. 09/16 @ 12:15 PM JME Presents | Heartless Bastards @ Intuition JME Presents | Heartless Bastards @ Intuition Intuition Ale Works Sat. 09/16 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…

Mendoza Hoff Revels

By JME Staff
Album art (cropped) | Courtesy of the artist

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre”
Sep. 13, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre

Featured image for “Indigo de Souza | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 13, 2023

Indigo de Souza | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Free Jazz Quartet Mendoza Hoff Revels Lures Listeners Into the Music Abyss”
Sep. 13, 2023

Free Jazz Quartet Mendoza Hoff Revels Lures Listeners Into the Music Abyss

Featured image for “Erika Wennerstrom of the Heartless Bastards on the Letting Go and Going Within”
Sep. 12, 2023

Erika Wennerstrom of the Heartless Bastards on the Letting Go and Going Within

Featured image for “Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence”
Sep. 12, 2023

Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence

Featured image for “Live Session | Watch Frankie and the Witch Fingers Melt Faces on the JME Soundstage”
Sep. 12, 2023

Live Session | Watch Frankie and the Witch Fingers Melt Faces on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 8”
Sep. 08, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 8

Featured image for “Head East with Forthcoming Bob Dylan Box Set That Reframes the Rock Bard’s Live Seventies Release”
Sep. 08, 2023

Head East with Forthcoming Bob Dylan Box Set That Reframes the Rock Bard’s Live Seventies Release

Featured image for “Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease”
Sep. 07, 2023

Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease

Featured image for “Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Autopilot Autopilot Jack Rabbits Wed. 09/13 @ 7:00 PM Cam Cole Cam Cole Underbelly Wed. 09/13 @ 7:00 PM 3 Doors Down 3 Doors Down with Candlebox Daily’s Place Wed. 09/13 @ 7:30 PM Florida Fin Fest (Day One) Florida Fin Fest (Day One) Fortunate Youth, Max Danger, Sam Burchfield and more Seawalk Pavilion Fri. 09/15 @ 3:00 PM Rotten Stitches Rotten Stitches with Call The Cops, The Horribles, FFN and Left On High Rain Dogs Fri. 09/15 @ 7:00 PM Community Concert Community Concert Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 09/15 @ 7:30 PM Roots and Boots Roots and Boots with Aaron Tippin, Colin Raye and Sammy Kershaw Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 09/15 @ 7:30 PM Thomas Rhett Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Nate Smith VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 09/15 @ 7:30 PM Florida Fin Fest (Day Two) Florida Fin Fest (Day Two) Tank and the Bangas, Cimafunk, LPT and more Seawalk Pavilion Sat. 09/16 @ 12:15 PM JME Presents | Heartless Bastards @ Intuition JME Presents | Heartless Bastards @ Intuition Intuition Ale Works Sat. 09/16 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…