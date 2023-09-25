Hip-Hop Legends Little Brother Share Two New Songs, “Wish Me Well and “Glory Glory”

Little Brother recently debuted their first new music in four years and announced a celebration of their seminal album | Courtesy of the artist

Little Brother, the beloved North Carolina hip-hop duo, have released “Wish Me Well” and “Glory Glory,” their first new music in four years.

Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh remain the poster boys of grown-man rap. Seasoned, independent, well-respected; their rhymes serve as references for artists looking to follow suit.

“Wish Me Well” finds Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh taking turns letting the audience know that they haven’t dissolved. To the contrary, they’re doing well and are very much active, despite what the naysayers wish. Deonis “Pumah” Cook’s production elicits nostalgia, tapping into the Little Brother signature sound – soulful melodies and the boom-bap snares and kicks.

“Glory Glory” is a continuation, the emcees informing the world of their place of prominence within hip hop over a beat by Conductor Williams, an emerging producer known for his work with the Griselda crew.

The two new singles dropped just weeks before Little Brother’s upcoming Made in Durham: A Little Brother Block Party, an October 7 celebration of the duo’s seminal 2003 album, The Listening. Big K.R.I.T., The Cool Kids, Zo! and Tall Black Guy, among others are scheduled to perform at the Durham, NC event/ It’s the LB Bidness that their fans continuously scream for.

More New Music

