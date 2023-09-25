Hip-Hop Legends Little Brother Share Two New Songs, “Wish Me Well and “Glory Glory”

By Mr. Al Pete
Image
Little Brother recently debuted their first new music in four years and announced a celebration of their seminal album | Courtesy of the artist

Little Brother, the beloved North Carolina hip-hop duo, have released “Wish Me Well” and “Glory Glory,” their first new music in four years. 

Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh remain the poster boys of grown-man rap. Seasoned, independent, well-respected; their rhymes serve as references for artists looking to follow suit. 

Wish Me Well” finds Phonte and Rapper Big Pooh taking turns letting the audience know that they haven’t dissolved. To the contrary, they’re doing well and are very much active, despite what the naysayers wish. Deonis “Pumah” Cook’s production elicits nostalgia, tapping into the Little Brother signature sound – soulful melodies and the boom-bap snares and kicks. 

Glory Glory” is a continuation, the emcees informing the world of their place of prominence within hip hop over a beat by Conductor Williams, an emerging producer known for his work with the Griselda crew. 

The two new singles dropped just weeks before Little Brother’s upcoming Made in Durham: A Little Brother Block Party, an October 7 celebration of the duo’s seminal 2003 album, The Listening. Big K.R.I.T., The Cool Kids, Zo! and Tall Black Guy, among others are scheduled to perform at the Durham, NC event/ It’s the LB Bidness that their fans continuously scream for.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from Little Brother, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: Glory Glory, Little Brother, New music and Wish Me Well

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “DJ Shadow Mines ‘80s R&B for Cinematic Synth-Funk on “You Played Me””
Sep. 25, 2023

DJ Shadow Mines ‘80s R&B for Cinematic Synth-Funk on “You Played Me”

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out Sept. 22”
Sep. 22, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out Sept. 22

Featured image for “Cue Up These 5 Breeders’ Songs in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Band’s Breakthrough Album, ‘Last Splash’ ”
Sep. 22, 2023

Cue Up These 5 Breeders’ Songs in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of the Band’s Breakthrough Album, ‘Last Splash’ 

Featured image for “JME DJ Sessions | New Music from Mitski, Tony Allen, Jalen Ngonda”
Sep. 21, 2023

JME DJ Sessions | New Music from Mitski, Tony Allen, Jalen Ngonda

Featured image for “On “Electric Like An Eel,” The Serfs Offer to Rock and Rule the Dystopian Age”
Sep. 21, 2023

On “Electric Like An Eel,” The Serfs Offer to Rock and Rule the Dystopian Age

Featured image for “Juan Rollan Quartet Shows Some Love for John Coltrane’s Iconic Spiritual-Jazz Masterpiece”
Sep. 20, 2023

Juan Rollan Quartet Shows Some Love for John Coltrane’s Iconic Spiritual-Jazz Masterpiece

Featured image for “Rawayana | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 19, 2023

Rawayana | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Allison Russell Wants to Make Waves”
Sep. 19, 2023

Allison Russell Wants to Make Waves

Featured image for “Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight”
Sep. 19, 2023

Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight

Featured image for “As Eureka Springs, Cory Driscoll Expands His Sonic Vision with New Single, “The Mirage””
Sep. 19, 2023

As Eureka Springs, Cory Driscoll Expands His Sonic Vision with New Single, “The Mirage”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 09/26 @ 7:00 PM Whiskey Myers Whiskey Myers with Read Southall Band and The Weathered Souls The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Wed. 09/27 @ 6:00 PM X Universe & K-Pop USA Co. Present: Black On with Special Guest Toshi X Universe & K-Pop USA Co. Present: Black On with Special Guest Toshi WJCT Soundstage Wed. 09/27 @ 7:30 PM Whiskey Myers Whiskey Myers with Read Southall Band and The Weathered Souls The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 09/28 @ 6:00 PM Caribe Groove Caribe Groove Moving the Margins: Platform Performance The Jessie Fri. 09/29 @ 6:00 PM Circle Jerks Circle Jerks with TSOL and Negative Approach Underbelly Fri. 09/29 @ 7:00 PM Beethoven, Schumann & Liebermann Beethoven, Schumann & Liebermann Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra Jacoby Symphony Hall Fri. 09/29 @ 7:30 PM Carin Leon Carin Leon VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 09/29 @ 8:00 PM Timothy Eerie Timothy Eerie with Majestic Mother and Seagate The Walrus Fri. 09/29 @ 8:00 PM Beethoven, Schumann & Liebermann Beethoven, Schumann & Liebermann Jacksonville Symphony Jacoby Symphony Hall Sat. 09/30 @ 7:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…