JME DJ Sessions | New Music from Mitski, Tony Allen, Jalen Ngonda

By JME Staff
Mitski, Tony Allen, Jalen Ngonda
On this week's JME DJ Sessions Al Letson and Matthew Shaw talk about and listen to new songs from (clockwise from left) Mitski, Tony Allen and Jalen Ngonda. Listen below | Courtesy of the artists

Each week, WJCT Arts & Culture editor Matthew Shaw joins Al Letson on First Coast Connect to talk about three new songs added to rotation on the Independent 89.9 HD4, WJCT’s new-music discovery station.

JME DJ Sessions, September 21

On this week’s JME DJ Sessions, they listen to cuts from Mitski’s new record, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and discuss the late, great jazz drummer Tony Allen’s influence on hip hop. They also listen to a song from neo-soul artist Jalen Ngonda’s debut on Daptone Records. Listen to the segment above.

More New Music

You can hear new tracks from from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “On “Electric Like An Eel,” The Serfs Offer to Rock and Rule the Dystopian Age”
Sep. 21, 2023

On “Electric Like An Eel,” The Serfs Offer to Rock and Rule the Dystopian Age

Featured image for “Juan Rollan Quartet Shows Some Love for John Coltrane’s Iconic Spiritual-Jazz Masterpiece”
Sep. 20, 2023

Juan Rollan Quartet Shows Some Love for John Coltrane’s Iconic Spiritual-Jazz Masterpiece

Featured image for “Rawayana | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 19, 2023

Rawayana | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Allison Russell Wants to Make Waves”
Sep. 19, 2023

Allison Russell Wants to Make Waves

Featured image for “Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight”
Sep. 19, 2023

Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA & Girl Talk “Eurostep” Back Into the Spotlight

Featured image for “As Eureka Springs, Cory Driscoll Expands His Sonic Vision with New Single, “The Mirage””
Sep. 19, 2023

As Eureka Springs, Cory Driscoll Expands His Sonic Vision with New Single, “The Mirage”

Featured image for “Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October”
Sep. 19, 2023

Chicago Post-Punk Powerhouse Dehd to Play Jacksonville in October

Featured image for “On “Hits,” Jacksonville’s BlissFund Utilizes a Reductionist Approach to Blend Folk and Rock”
Sep. 18, 2023

On “Hits,” Jacksonville’s BlissFund Utilizes a Reductionist Approach to Blend Folk and Rock

Featured image for “Animal Collective Are of Two Minds on Hypnotic New Single “Gem & I””
Sep. 18, 2023

Animal Collective Are of Two Minds on Hypnotic New Single “Gem & I”

Featured image for “Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence”
Sep. 16, 2023

Bold City Circuit Brings Intimate Concert Experiences to Jacksonville Residents’ Places of Residence

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Two-Day Francis Field Showcase Two-Day Francis Field Showcase with The Black Keys, Mumford & Sons, and more Francis Field Fri. 09/22 @ 12:00 PM Guttermouth Guttermouth with Flag On Fire, The Longest Hall and Neverender Kona Skatepark Fri. 09/22 @ 6:00 PM Ramona & The Riot, Josh Gluck & the Family Tree, and more Ramona & The Riot, Josh Gluck & the Family Tree, and more Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Colonial Oak Music Park Fri. 09/22 @ 6:00 PM Jackie Stranger, Bad Dog Mama, and more Jackie Stranger, Bad Dog Mama, and more Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Dog Rose Brewing Fri. 09/22 @ 7:00 PM Ne-Yo Ne-Yo with Robin Thicke and Mario Daily’s Place Fri. 09/22 @ 7:30 PM Graves B’Hamala, King Peach and more Graves B’Hamala, King Peach and more Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Planet Sarbez Fri. 09/22 @ 8:00 PM Cottonmouth Cottonmouth Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Trade Winds Fri. 09/22 @ 8:30 PM Tongues of Fire, 86 Hope, Naum and Zalongo Tongues of Fire, 86 Hope, Naum and Zalongo Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 09/22 @ 8:30 PM LPT LPT Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Prohibition Kitchen Fri. 09/22 @ 10:00 PM The Walrus Two-Year Anniversary (Day Two) The Walrus Two-Year Anniversary (Day Two) w/ Geexella, Yaupon Holly, Ebonique and more The Walrus Sat. 09/23 @ 4:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…