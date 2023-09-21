JME DJ Sessions | New Music from Mitski, Tony Allen, Jalen Ngonda

Each week, WJCT Arts & Culture editor Matthew Shaw joins Al Letson on First Coast Connect to talk about three new songs added to rotation on the Independent 89.9 HD4, WJCT’s new-music discovery station.
On this week’s JME DJ Sessions, they listen to cuts from Mitski’s new record, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We and discuss the late, great jazz drummer Tony Allen’s influence on hip hop. They also listen to a song from neo-soul artist Jalen Ngonda’s debut on Daptone Records. Listen to the segment above.
