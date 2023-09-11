Best Concerts in Jacksonville | September 11-17

Lil Baby, Tank and the Bangas, Heartless Bastards and more

By JME Staff
Image

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For a comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock 

3 Doors Down – Wednesday, September 13

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Nineties rock-radio faves 3 Doors Down performs at Daily’s Place with support from grunge-era standouts Candlebox on Wednesday. 

More 

Various Artists 

Florida Fin Fest – Friday, September 15 & Saturday, September 16

Seawalk Pavilion | Jacksonville Beach 

The Florida Fin Fest kicks off two days of music and ocean education on Friday with California reggae group Fortunate Youth. Grammy-nominated Tiny Desk winners Tank and the Bangas headline Saturday’s lineup, which also features Afro-Caribbean artist Cimafunk and Jax salsa orchestra LPT. 

Day 1 | Day 2

Rock 

Heartless Bastards – Saturday, September 16

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville

Led by Erika Wennerstrom, Cincinnati-bred, Austin-based rockers Heartless Bastards have traversed rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative, blues and everything in between, remaining innovative and mercurial since their formation. They play Intuition Ale Works on Saturday, September 16.

More

Singer-Songwriter 

Bryan Elijah Smith – Saturday, September 16

House Show | RSVP for Address

Local house show promotion Bold City Circuit brings in Virginia-based singer-songwriter Bryan Elijah Smith and local Alice Rix on Saturday. You must buy tickets to get the deets on venue. 

More 

Rap 

Lil Baby – Saturday, September 16 

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville

Atlanta-bred rap superstar Lil Baby performs at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena with a long list of illustrious guests, including Glorilla and The Kid Laroi, among others, on Saturday. 

More

