Best Concerts in Jacksonville | September 11-17

Lil Baby, Tank and the Bangas, Heartless Bastards and more
Rock
3 Doors Down – Wednesday, September 13
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Nineties rock-radio faves 3 Doors Down performs at Daily’s Place with support from grunge-era standouts Candlebox on Wednesday.
Various Artists
Florida Fin Fest – Friday, September 15 & Saturday, September 16
Seawalk Pavilion | Jacksonville Beach
The Florida Fin Fest kicks off two days of music and ocean education on Friday with California reggae group Fortunate Youth. Grammy-nominated Tiny Desk winners Tank and the Bangas headline Saturday’s lineup, which also features Afro-Caribbean artist Cimafunk and Jax salsa orchestra LPT.
Rock
Heartless Bastards – Saturday, September 16
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Led by Erika Wennerstrom, Cincinnati-bred, Austin-based rockers Heartless Bastards have traversed rock ‘n’ roll, psychedelia, folk, alternative, blues and everything in between, remaining innovative and mercurial since their formation. They play Intuition Ale Works on Saturday, September 16.
Singer-Songwriter
Bryan Elijah Smith – Saturday, September 16
House Show | RSVP for Address
Local house show promotion Bold City Circuit brings in Virginia-based singer-songwriter Bryan Elijah Smith and local Alice Rix on Saturday. You must buy tickets to get the deets on venue.
Rap
Lil Baby – Saturday, September 16
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena | Downtown Jacksonville
Atlanta-bred rap superstar Lil Baby performs at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena with a long list of illustrious guests, including Glorilla and The Kid Laroi, among others, on Saturday.