Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Beethoven, Rein Sanction, Timothy Eerie, Circle Jerks
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, September 26
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs. Doors at 7 p.m.
Punk
Circle Jerks – Friday, September 29
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
SoCal punk legends Circle Jerks visit Underbelly with support from T.S.O.L. and Negative Approach.
Psych Rock
Timothy Eerie – Friday, September 29
The Walrus | Murray Hill
Orlando psych-rocker Timothy Eerie returns to Jacksonville, playing the Walrus in Murray Hill with noisy locals Majestic Mother and Seagate.
Classical
Beethoven, Schumann & Leibermann – Friday & Saturday, September 29 & 30
Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville
Grammy-winning organist Paul Jacobs performs a new commissioned organ concerto composed by Lowell Liebermann, and the symphony explores works by Beethoven and Shumann on Saturday and Sunday.
Rock
Rein Sanction – Saturday, September 30
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
After emerging from Jacksonville’s late-’80s underground rock scene, Rein Sanction signed with then-upstart Seattle independent label Sub Pop Records (who had released Nirvana’s Bleach). Their 1991 debut, Broc’s Cabin, remains critically adored. Rein Sanction reunites for a show at Jack Rabbits on Saturday.