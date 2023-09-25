Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Beethoven, Rein Sanction, Timothy Eerie, Circle Jerks

By JME Staff
Image
Jacksonville band Rein Sanction's early '90s Sub Pop debut remains critically adored. The band plays Jack Rabbits on Saturday | Courtesy of Sub Pop

Jazz 

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, September 26

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Every Tuesday, fun-size Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts one of the city’s premier jazz jams. Standouts from the region’s avant-garde come together for an evening of improvisation in Blue Jay’s intimate environs. Doors at 7 p.m.

More

Punk 

Circle Jerks – Friday, September 29

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

SoCal punk legends Circle Jerks visit Underbelly with support from T.S.O.L. and Negative Approach. 

More 

Psych Rock

Timothy Eerie – Friday, September 29

The Walrus | Murray Hill 

Orlando psych-rocker Timothy Eerie returns to Jacksonville, playing the Walrus in Murray Hill with noisy locals Majestic Mother and Seagate. 

More 

Classical

Beethoven, Schumann & Leibermann – Friday & Saturday, September 29 & 30

Jacoby Symphony Hall | Downtown Jacksonville 

Grammy-winning organist Paul Jacobs performs a new commissioned organ concerto composed by Lowell Liebermann, and the symphony explores works by Beethoven and Shumann on Saturday and Sunday. 

More

Rock 

Rein Sanction – Saturday, September 30

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

After emerging from Jacksonville’s late-’80s underground rock scene, Rein Sanction signed with  then-upstart Seattle independent label Sub Pop Records (who had released Nirvana’s Bleach). Their 1991 debut, Broc’s Cabin, remains critically adored. Rein Sanction reunites for a show at Jack Rabbits on Saturday. 

More 

