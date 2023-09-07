Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease

By Bill Chappell
US singer Bruce Springsteen performs on stage at Parken in Copenhagen, Denmark, on July 11, 2023. (Photo by Liselotte Sabroe / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP) / Denmark OUT (Photo by LISELOTTE SABROE/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images)

Bruce Springsteen has canceled plans to play a slate of arena concerts this month, saying the move was recommended by his medical team due to “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.” The musician pledged to make up the dates.

Springsteen and The E Street Band had been set to perform at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., Thursday night before heading to Baltimore for a weekend show at Camden Yards. Instead, he’ll receive medical treatment, according to a statement on his website.

“Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows,” Springsteen said. Acknowledging an earlier cancellation in Philadelphia, he added, “We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Springsteen has been on tour since February

The Boss’s fans have hotly anticipated the chance to see him live: It’s the first time Springsteen and his band have been on a full-fledged tour since February 2017.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band launched their international tour in February, playing dates in Florida and Georgia. They then played three months’ worth of shows in Europe, traveling from Spain to Norway. The singer then returned to the U.S. for shows in August.

In all, the tour includes 66 concerts in 51 locations across the U.S. and Europe. People with tickets to the remaining shows in September will be informed about rescheduled dates when those decisions are finalized, the musician’s site said. The venues ranged from Pittsburgh, Pa., to Washington, D.C.

Peptic ulcers are mainly caused by bacteria

For decades, conventional wisdom held that peptic ulcers were the product of an unfortunate cycle of stress, unhealthy eating habits and excess stomach acid. But that idea was turned on his head in the 1980s, when Australian researchers proved the vast majority of ulcers are actually caused by bacteria.

Those medical researchers won a Nobel Prize for their breakthrough. Their findings also meant that rather than essentially being restricted to managing the symptoms of painful ulcers, people could be treated with antibiotics instead. The germ identified as the culprit was also seen as a cause of stomach cancer.

Common symptoms of a peptic ulcer range from abdominal pain to nausea and pain associated with eating, according to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases

“For some people, the pain may occur when the stomach is empty or at night, and it may go away for a short time after they eat. For other people, eating may make the pain worse,” said the agency, which is part of the National Institutes of Health.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
