Head East with Forthcoming Bob Dylan Box Set That Reframes the Rock Bard’s Live Seventies Release

By Daniel A. Brown
Bob Dylan cover art
A new box set adds more to the story of Bob Dylan's late '70s live release | Cover art courtesy of the artist (cropped)

In 1978, Bob Dylan was in an untenable position. Rock fans still looked to the de facto troubadour to guide youth culture toward the next step to the ‘60s promised land. After all, Elvis Presley had recently died in August 1977. And John Lennon was content to stay at home, apparently baking bread. Disco was still spinning the vapid hits while punk rock was a mere gadfly buzzing in the music community’s ear. So by sheer default, Dylan was the last savior standing. 

Dylan was flush from the creative wins of his previous three albums. In succession, Blood on the Tracks (1975), Desire (1976) and the then-fresh Street Legal (June, 1978) were ultimately critical and surely commercial hits. It seemed as if he could do no wrong. 

And then along came Bob Dylan at Budokan.

Derided upon its release for everything from its murky mix to hit-or-miss performances, in hindsight (as ever) the double-LP (released in August, 1978) was wrongly maligned. Dylan was working with a band including consistent cohorts like bass guitarist Rob Stoner and saxophonist Steve Douglas, two musicians who weathered the creative storms with Dylan in that decade both onstage and in the studio. The performances from Budokan weren’t all stellar, but over the course of the 22 tracks, listeners could hear the hits and lesser-heralded album tracks culled from the past 15 years of Dylan’s catalog.

The sheer glut of commercially released live albums that flooded the ‘70s chain record stores were in a weird competition with the other market of live releases: bootlegged live vinyl usually sold in independent record stores and head shops. So, like many of his prominent peers, Dylan was in competition with both the legitimate and illegal markets of recorded live music. 

In celebration of the 45th anniversary of Bob Dylan at Budokan, on November 17, Columbia and Sony’s Legacy Recordings are releasing The Complete Budokan. The set includes two complete shows (February 28 and March 1, 1978) recorded at Tokyo’s Nippon Budokan Hall. In total, the 4CD or 8LP boxed set collection includes 58 tracks, 36 of which are unreleased. The 4CD set includes a 60-page booklet filled with various memorabilia and a 2LP set (Another Budokan) will contain 16 highlight tracks from the entire collection. 

In this age of the unrelenting box set and “discovery” of unreleased tracks (paging the Grateful Dead), it can surely appear as if labels are attempting to make every remaining scrap of shelved-and-vaulted magnetic tape appear sacrosanct. And this simply is not true. Some things really are left better unsaid. This includes music (and yes, music reviews). 

The Complete Budokan will arguably appeal to Dylan fan and neophyte alike. In the greater arc of music, The Complete Budokan qualifies as a non-event. At this point, the 82-year-old Dylan could eat a baby on stage and he would arguably gain even more fans. Now that would be an event. Dylan’s legacy isn’t in question, even when the motivations of the curators of his legacy surely are.

Within a year of Bob Dylan at Budokan being released, Dylan would make his own reach for the sacred, converting to Christianity and his next three albums would offer up even more unexpected, and at-times surprisingly fantastic, evangelical rock music. Anyone praying for an imminent “second coming” of live or unreleased tracks from Dylan’s 1979-1981 religious era—presented in savvy, pricey packaging— are banking on both faith and the blunt certainty of good old manna-funded materialism.

In this article: Bob Dylan, box set, Complete Budokan and live

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 8”
Sep. 08, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 8

Featured image for “Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease”
Sep. 07, 2023

Bruce Springsteen cancels a slate of concerts, citing peptic ulcer disease

Featured image for “Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Chlöe | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years”
Sep. 07, 2023

The Rolling Stones Announce ‘Hackney Diamonds,’ Their First Album in 18 Years

Featured image for “Anne Akiko Meyers | Tiny Desk Concert”
Sep. 07, 2023

Anne Akiko Meyers | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On ‘Rabbit Rabbit,’ Speedy Ortiz Returns with the Kind of Rock Record We (and They) Need Right Now”
Sep. 07, 2023

On ‘Rabbit Rabbit,’ Speedy Ortiz Returns with the Kind of Rock Record We (and They) Need Right Now

Featured image for “The Gear That Gave Jax’s Ducats the Grungy Sound They Needed to Record Their Latest Single, “Painless””
Sep. 06, 2023

The Gear That Gave Jax’s Ducats the Grungy Sound They Needed to Record Their Latest Single, “Painless”

Featured image for “Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre”
Sep. 06, 2023

Steep Canyon Rangers Bring Their Deep Take on Bluegrass to the Florida Theatre

Featured image for “St. Augustine Aggro-Rockers Terror Management Band Deliver a Fearless and Furious Debut”
Sep. 05, 2023

St. Augustine Aggro-Rockers Terror Management Band Deliver a Fearless and Furious Debut

Featured image for “Five Jimmy Buffett Ballads you Shouldn’t Ignore”
Sep. 03, 2023

Five Jimmy Buffett Ballads you Shouldn’t Ignore

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with IVibes, Sun Drop Soundsystem, Pili Pili and DJ Raggamuffin Colonial Oak Music Park Sat. 09/9 @ 5:00 PM Top of the World Top of the World Carpenters Tribute Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Sat. 09/9 @ 6:00 PM **POSTPONED** Yo La Tengo **POSTPONED** Yo La Tengo Sing Out Loud Festival The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 09/9 @ 7:00 PM JME Presents: 904 Soul JME Presents: 904 Soul Ebonique, Broadway Louie, Kearsten Monielle Dog Rose Brewing Sat. 09/9 @ 7:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Ebonique, Broadway Louie, Kearsten Monielle and DJ Larry Love Dog Rose Brewing Sat. 09/9 @ 7:00 PM Kind Hearted Strangers Kind Hearted Strangers Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 09/9 @ 8:00 PM Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner Ritz Theater & Museum Sat. 09/9 @ 8:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Kevin PM and Souvineer Spinster Abbott’s Sat. 09/9 @ 8:00 PM Two Inch Voices Two Inch Voices Jack Rabbits Sat. 09/9 @ 8:00 PM Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase Sing Out Loud Local Artist Showcase with Glizzy Gillespie, The Kreepy Tikis, Lords of Surf and AKA Harley Shanghai Nobby’s Sat. 09/9 @ 8:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…