Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Sept. 4-10

904 Soul Showcase, Johnnyswim, Kind Hearted Strangers and more

By JME Staff
Johnnyswim press photo
Singer-songwriter duo Johnnyswim visit PV Concert Hall this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Singer/Songwriter 

Johnnyswim – Wednesday, September 6

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter duo Johnnyswim, which features Jacksonville-bred multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonathan Berlin on guitar, perform at the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday. 

More 

Roots

Electric Blue Yonder – Friday, September 8

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Space-folk-rock group Electric Blue Yonder visits Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Friday night. 

More

R&B/Soul 

Ebonique, Broadway Louie, Kearsen Monielle – Saturday, September 9

Dog Rose Brewing | St. Augustine

Curated by Mr. Al Pete, JME Presents the 904 Soul showcase, as part of St. Augustine’s Sing Out Loud Festival. Soul and R&B artists Ebonique, Broadway Louie and Kearsten Monielle perform, with DJ Larry Love spinning between sets, at Dog Rose Brewing on Saturday night. It’s FREE to attend. 

More

Rock 

Kind Hearted Strangers – Saturday, September 9 

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Boulder, CO rock band Kind Hearted Strangers returns to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Saturday. 

More

In this article: 904 Soul, calendar, concerts, jacksonville, johnnyswim and Sing Out Loud

