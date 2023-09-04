Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Sept. 4-10

904 Soul Showcase, Johnnyswim, Kind Hearted Strangers and more
Singer/Songwriter
Johnnyswim – Wednesday, September 6
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter duo Johnnyswim, which features Jacksonville-bred multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonathan Berlin on guitar, perform at the PV Concert Hall on Wednesday.
Roots
Electric Blue Yonder – Friday, September 8
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Space-folk-rock group Electric Blue Yonder visits Jack Rabbits in San Marco on Friday night.
R&B/Soul
Ebonique, Broadway Louie, Kearsen Monielle – Saturday, September 9
Dog Rose Brewing | St. Augustine
Curated by Mr. Al Pete, JME Presents the 904 Soul showcase, as part of St. Augustine’s Sing Out Loud Festival. Soul and R&B artists Ebonique, Broadway Louie and Kearsten Monielle perform, with DJ Larry Love spinning between sets, at Dog Rose Brewing on Saturday night. It’s FREE to attend.
Rock
Kind Hearted Strangers – Saturday, September 9
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Boulder, CO rock band Kind Hearted Strangers returns to Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach on Saturday.