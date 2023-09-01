All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Sept. 1

By Tarik Moody
Image
Speedy Ortiz's Rabbit Rabbit tops this week's shortlist of the best albums out on Sept. 1. Chris Carreon/Courtesy of the artist

Speedy Ortiz‘s music may sound jagged around the edges, but it comes bundled with glimmers of sunny pop, clever lyrics and smartly deployed lap steel. The band’s new fourth album, Rabbit Rabbit, finds singer-songwriter Sadie Dupuis wrangling with abuse and trauma, learning to let go of anger and writing about the activism that’s fueled her life and career. (She’s a union organizer on the side.)

We’ve also got new albums from hip-hop royalty Illa J, whose brother was the late, great J Dilla; the dreamy and languid Puma Blue, whose late-night ruminations recall the works of Portishead and Jeff Buckley; and the legendary shoegaze band Slowdive, whose first record in six years incorporates synths in inventive and surprising ways. On this week’s New Music Friday, NPR Music’s Hazel Cills, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WXPN’s John Morrison join guest host Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  1. Speedy Ortiz — Rabbit Rabbit
    Featured Songs: “Ghostwriter,” “Ballad of Y&S,” “Scabs,” “Kim Cattrall”
  2. Illa J — No Traffic
    Featured Songs: “Off the Tap,” “Circus,” “Get Down (feat. AmpFiddler),” “Snaps,” “OG Funk”
  3. Puma Blue — Holy Waters
    Featured Songs: “Hounds,” “O, The Blood!,” “Falling Down,” “Pretty”
  4. Slowdive — everything is alive
    Featured Songs: “alife,” “prayer remembered,” “shanty”

Lightning Round:

  • L’Rain — “Pet Rock” (Single)
  • Ama Lou — I Came Home Late    
  • Kendra Morris — I Am What I’m Waiting For    
  • Jeff Rosenstock — HELLMODE

Other notable releases for Sept. 1:

  • The 1975 — The 1975 (10th Anniversary Edition)
  • Aesop Rock — Skelethon (10 Year Anniversary Edition)
  • dadá Joãozinho — tds bem Global
  • Dream — to whoever wants to hear EP
  • Field Music — light is gone 2
  • Ghost of Vroom — Ghost of Vroom 3
  • Icona Pop — Club Romantech
  • Larry Fleet — Earned It
  • Laya — Bet That EP
  • Mick Harvey & Amanda Acevedo — Phantasmagoria in Blue
  • The Natvral — Summer of No Light
  • Neil Young — Odeon Budokan
  • The Pretenders — Relentless
  • Taake — Et Hav av Avstand
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: All Songs Considered, J Dilla, New music, NPR Music, Puma Blue, September, Slowdive and Speedy Ortiz

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves ”
Sep. 01, 2023

Unearthed Danger Mouse and Jemini Collab is Firmly Grounded in Soul-Hop Grooves 

Featured image for “New Box Set Collects Early Triumphs of Bon Iver and Megafaun Members”
Aug. 31, 2023

New Box Set Collects Early Triumphs of Bon Iver and Megafaun Members

Featured image for “Christian McBride’s New Jawn | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 31, 2023

Christian McBride’s New Jawn | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Speedy Ortiz | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 31, 2023

Speedy Ortiz | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Ebonique, Broadway Louie and Kearsten Monielle Headline 904 Soul Showcase at Sing Out Loud”
Aug. 30, 2023

Ebonique, Broadway Louie and Kearsten Monielle Headline 904 Soul Showcase at Sing Out Loud

Featured image for “Noname’s ‘Sundial’ Pursues a Hip-Hop Revolution”
Aug. 29, 2023

Noname’s ‘Sundial’ Pursues a Hip-Hop Revolution

Featured image for “Double Space is the Place | New Compilation Celebrates the Intergalactic Verse of Sun Ra”
Aug. 28, 2023

Double Space is the Place | New Compilation Celebrates the Intergalactic Verse of Sun Ra

Featured image for “We Now Have Three Sonically-Distinctive Singles from Mitski’s New Record, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’”
Aug. 25, 2023

We Now Have Three Sonically-Distinctive Singles from Mitski’s New Record, ‘The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We’

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 25”
Aug. 25, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 25

Featured image for “L’Rain Previews New Album ‘I Killed Your Dog’ With the Playful “Pet Rock””
Aug. 24, 2023

L’Rain Previews New Album ‘I Killed Your Dog’ With the Playful “Pet Rock”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival | Day One Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival | Day One with Iration, Lupe Fiasco, Big Boi and more Metropolitan Park Sat. 09/2 @ 12:00 PM Shades of War Shades of War with Eyez Wide Shut, Life of Pain and One by One Rain Dogs Sat. 09/2 @ 7:00 PM Dakar Dakar with Gravity Effect and Megan McKenzie Jack Rabbits Sat. 09/2 @ 8:00 PM Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival | Day Two Jacksonville Taco & Tequila Festival | Day Two with Iration, Lupe Fiasco, Big Boi and more Metropolitan Park Sun. 09/3 @ 12:00 PM Fiends Fiends with Nomadic, Grieve, Never Enough and others Underbelly Sun. 09/3 @ 5:30 PM Morning in May Morning in May Jack Rabbits Sun. 09/3 @ 7:00 PM Jazz Night Jazz Night Casbah Cafe Sun. 09/3 @ 9:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 09/5 @ 7:00 PM Blind Tiger Blind Tiger with Voices In Vain, Second Impact and Manifest In Filth Rain Dogs Wed. 09/6 @ 7:00 PM Godsmack Godsmack with Atreyu, Flat Black and Jason Hook Daily’s Place Wed. 09/6 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…