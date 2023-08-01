Playlist | Best new music of August

New tracks from Big Thief, Wilco, Mitski, Animal Collective and more

By JME Staff
Fresh Squeeze august image

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the best new music emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes new singles from the most-band-iest band in the world Big Thief, alt-country forefathers Wilco (a produced by avant-pop star Cate Le Bon), and the first peeks at new records from Mitski and Animal Collective. We’ve also got tracks from folk-rocker Bully, indie legend PJ Harvey and NYC psych-folkies Woods. There’s also new hip-hop from Black Milk, Atmosphere and the inimitable Killer Mike. Find tracks by Say She She, Hanna Jagadu and Sa-Roc –emerging artists who should be on your radar — as well.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including new tunes Duval R&B and neo-soul singer Kearsten Monielle, brand new garage-psych from Ducats and mellow indie-folk from Tori Nance.

Many of the songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.

Science Penguin Science Penguin with Little Geronimo and Chalk Tiger Rain Dogs Thu. 08/3 @ 7:00 PM The Joshua Bowlus Quartet The Joshua Bowlus Quartet Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 08/3 @ 8:00 PM Firewater Tent Revival Firewater Tent Revival with Wigeon Underbelly Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Jackie Stranger Jackie Stranger with Evils Sons and Rambler Kane The Walrus Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Selwyn Birchwood Selwyn Birchwood Cafe Eleven Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Underoath and The Ghost Inside Underoath and The Ghost Inside with We Came As Romans and Better Lovers The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/5 @ 5:00 PM A Gamble Rogers Showcase A Gamble Rogers Showcase with Willi Carlisle, Remedy Tree and Aslyn and The Naysayer Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 08/5 @ 7:00 PM Girls' Night Out Girls’ Night Out with Parks and Razz, Surf Witch and Peace Cult Kona Skatepark Sat. 08/5 @ 7:00 PM Blow It Up Blow It Up Jack Rabbits Sat. 08/5 @ 8:00 PM Crankdat Crankdat Myth Nightclub Sat. 08/5 @ 9:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…