Playlist | Best new music of August

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the best new music emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze playlist includes new singles from the most-band-iest band in the world Big Thief, alt-country forefathers Wilco (a produced by avant-pop star Cate Le Bon), and the first peeks at new records from Mitski and Animal Collective. We’ve also got tracks from folk-rocker Bully, indie legend PJ Harvey and NYC psych-folkies Woods. There’s also new hip-hop from Black Milk, Atmosphere and the inimitable Killer Mike. Find tracks by Say She She, Hanna Jagadu and Sa-Roc –emerging artists who should be on your radar — as well.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including new tunes Duval R&B and neo-soul singer Kearsten Monielle, brand new garage-psych from Ducats and mellow indie-folk from Tori Nance.

Many of the songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.