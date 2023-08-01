On ‘Flutters,’ Duval Soul and R&B Artist Kearsten Monielle Shares “All I Want” and More

By Daniel A. Brown
Keasten Monielle press photo
Jacksonville-based singer Kearsten Monielle has a new EP | Toni Smailagic, courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Taken from her new Flutters EP, the latest from Duval soul and R&B artist Kearsten Monielle is a slow-burn ballad polished to a high sheen.

Behind the major-key glimmer of producer Ian Williams, on “All I Want” Monielle serves up a song about letting go of negative energy, supplanted with positive vibrations, navigating what Monielle tells JME was born from healed/unresolved pain she had yet to address. Williams gets a lot of mileage out of a minimal set of sounds: chorus-dripping guitar, kick drum and a clave-style beat and synth shimmer. 

“All I Want” essentially plays as a showcase for Monielle’s certain and casual vocal skills. Her talent is evident and “All I Want” and the rest of Flutters is a worthy snapshot of what is hopefully the ongoing development of an emerging Northeast Florida talent. 

You can hear new music from Kearsten Monielle, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: All I Want, Flutters EP, jacksonville, Kearsten Monielle, neo-soul, New music, R&B and soul

