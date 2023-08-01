On ‘Flutters,’ Duval Soul and R&B Artist Kearsten Monielle Shares “All I Want” and More

Taken from her new Flutters EP, the latest from Duval soul and R&B artist Kearsten Monielle is a slow-burn ballad polished to a high sheen.

Behind the major-key glimmer of producer Ian Williams, on “All I Want” Monielle serves up a song about letting go of negative energy, supplanted with positive vibrations, navigating what Monielle tells JME was born from healed/unresolved pain she had yet to address. Williams gets a lot of mileage out of a minimal set of sounds: chorus-dripping guitar, kick drum and a clave-style beat and synth shimmer.

“All I Want” essentially plays as a showcase for Monielle’s certain and casual vocal skills. Her talent is evident and “All I Want” and the rest of Flutters is a worthy snapshot of what is hopefully the ongoing development of an emerging Northeast Florida talent.

