Watch JME Live Sessions and Support the Jacksonville Music Experience

By Matthew Shaw
JME Live Sessions promo items
Tune into Jax PBS on Thursday, Aug 17 at 8pm for the premiere of JME Live Sessions and become a sustainer | Graphix by Bonnie Zerr

From the time we launched the Jacksonville Music Experience a couple years back, we’ve been covering the city’s music scene, cranking out hundreds of new-music reviews, interviews with emerging bands and longform features on the history of music in Jacksonville, all while keeping our readers up to speed on the latest music news from around the world. We’ve also been filming and recording live performances both in our studios here at WJCT Public Media and out in the community.

The videos of those performances are then uploaded to be viewed by a national audience on our NPR Music Live Sessions page. We do it all in the spirit of music discovery, with the goal of shining a light not only on Jacksonville’s music scene, but the work of important regional, national and international artists as well.

  • Become a sustainer and help build the future of music in Jacksonville

I’m really proud of the role that the Jacksonville Music Experience is playing to bring all the great artists, bands and events to the attention of both our local community and a national audience. Our team of local contributors is covering what’s happening in music globally and locally, with music news and reviews, playlists, profiles of local artists and more. Our interactive, comprehensive live music calendar ensures that you always know when and where a great show is happening. And, on Jax PBS, we’ve got JME Thursdays, which features a wide variety of music programming, including the wildly popular Austin City Limits, Great Performances and limited series like the hip-hop doc Fight the Power and Ken Burns’ Country Music.

On Thursday, August 17, we continue that tradition with JME Live Sessions, a 90-minute program featuring a lineup of local, national and international artists performing in and around Jacksonville, including at WJCT studios.

To celebrate, we’re rolling out a suite of JME swag, and offering it up to local supporters of the work of public media. As a sustainer, you can provide the necessary dollars for us not only to continue to offer great programming and build the future of music in this community.

So, if you’re passionate about music of all kinds, and interested in what’s happening on our local music scene, consider lending your support today.

In this article: Jax PBS, JME Live Sessions, Live music, New music and NPR

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Sunset of Sonic Youth | An oral history of the band’s final U.S. show”
Aug. 16, 2023

The Sunset of Sonic Youth | An oral history of the band’s final U.S. show

Featured image for “Coastal Creature Kick Back and Sip “Lemonade” on Breezy New Single”
Aug. 16, 2023

Coastal Creature Kick Back and Sip “Lemonade” on Breezy New Single

Featured image for “Under-the-Radar NYC Artist Farrah Hanna’s “TMILTM” is ROYL beabadoobee, Lomelda, Slow Pulp, etc”
Aug. 15, 2023

Under-the-Radar NYC Artist Farrah Hanna’s “TMILTM” is ROYL beabadoobee, Lomelda, Slow Pulp, etc

Featured image for “On ‘Low Cost Cobra,’ Jax Synthwave Duo Limo Scene Tap Into Feel-Good ’80s Revivalism”
Aug. 15, 2023

On ‘Low Cost Cobra,’ Jax Synthwave Duo Limo Scene Tap Into Feel-Good ’80s Revivalism

Featured image for “Sufjan Stevens Is So Back with ‘Javelin,’ Lead Single “So You Are Tired””
Aug. 15, 2023

Sufjan Stevens Is So Back with ‘Javelin,’ Lead Single “So You Are Tired”

Featured image for “Live Session | Watch pioneering Zamrock band WITCH perform “Waile” on the JME Soundstage”
Aug. 15, 2023

Live Session | Watch pioneering Zamrock band WITCH perform “Waile” on the JME Soundstage

Featured image for “On the Frolicsome “Before,” Experimental Trio Blonde Redhead Celebrate Youthful Intransigence”
Aug. 12, 2023

On the Frolicsome “Before,” Experimental Trio Blonde Redhead Celebrate Youthful Intransigence

Featured image for “Little Dragon | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 11, 2023

Little Dragon | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” from the Newly Unveiled Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams,’ Reveals a Singer-Songwriter at the Height of His Powers”
Aug. 11, 2023

Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” from the Newly Unveiled Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams,’ Reveals a Singer-Songwriter at the Height of His Powers

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 11”
Aug. 11, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 11

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Chalk Tiger Chalk Tiger with Saddle Up Playboi, No Loves and Dakar Rain Dogs Thu. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Songwriters Night Songwriters Night with Andy Zipf, Blissfund, Austin Miller and Dan Stepp Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Lifted Riffs Lifted Riffs Kona Skatepark Fri. 08/18 @ 6:00 PM John Michael Montgomery John Michael Montgomery Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Fri. 08/18 @ 7:30 PM Blue Jay's Six-Year Anniversary Blue Jay’s Six-Year Anniversary with Dean Winter & The Heat Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/18 @ 8:00 PM Soulpax Soulpax Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/18 @ 8:00 PM Wolf-Face Wolf-Face w/ Kreepy Tikis Kona Skatepark Sat. 08/19 @ 6:00 PM Dave Owen Dave Owen with Lt. Reid, Darcii Darka, and Brian Bellans Rain Dogs Sat. 08/19 @ 8:00 PM Limo Scene Limo Scene Cassette Release Party Root Down Sat. 08/19 @ 8:00 PM Set It Off Set It Off with Broadside, Capstan and Mike's Dead Underbelly Sun. 08/20 @ 5:30 PM Want more live music? We got you…