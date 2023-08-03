On “Eat Paper,” Experimental UK Combo Food People Serve Up Tasty Psych 

By Daniel A. Brown
Food People album cover
U.K. lo-fi band Food People have a new album full of delectable psychedelic treats | Album cover (cropped)

The Nottingham, U.K. trio Food People stay true to the DIY loose-ethos freedoms of what is considered lo-fi without being unfaithful to the band’s own hazy, cryptic romanticism.

A track from their new full-length release, Many Glorious Petals, the four-and-a-half minutes of “Eat Paper” rolls forward as a placid soundtrack for travelers on the road with the vaguest of directions and not a map in sight. Kicking off with an analog-synth whistle, “Eat Paper” builds itself from the ground up with a warbling, circular guitar motif. The arrival of a minimal drum machine beat, sawing violin, and clacking percussion are the de facto chorale for the wordless instrumental.

Whether through default or design, the takeaway from “Eat Paper” evokes the meandering, only-fans-favorited  soundtrack-era of Pink Floyd as much as the contemporary experimental boglands that Food People inhabit. Fans of musical day tripping with no fixed destination in mind would do well to take the veering ride with Food People.

In this article: Eat Paper, Food People, Many Glorious Petals, New music, psych, rock and U.K.

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc Commands Respect on “Talk To Me Nice””
Aug. 03, 2023

D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc Commands Respect on “Talk To Me Nice”

Featured image for “Obongjayar | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 03, 2023

Obongjayar | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “New Book from Alan Paul Tells the Epic Story of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s Era”
Aug. 02, 2023

New Book from Alan Paul Tells the Epic Story of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s Era

Featured image for “Wilco Drop “Evicted,” the First Single from a New Album Produced by Cate Le Bon”
Aug. 01, 2023

Wilco Drop “Evicted,” the First Single from a New Album Produced by Cate Le Bon

Featured image for “Playlist | Best new music of August”
Aug. 01, 2023

Playlist | Best new music of August

Featured image for “On ‘Flutters,’ Duval Soul and R&B Artist Kearsten Monielle Shares “All I Want” and More”
Aug. 01, 2023

On ‘Flutters,’ Duval Soul and R&B Artist Kearsten Monielle Shares “All I Want” and More

Featured image for “Backed by an All-Star Band of Florida Players, Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus Swings Through the Sunshine State ”
Jul. 31, 2023

Backed by an All-Star Band of Florida Players, Jax Singer-Songwriter rickoLus Swings Through the Sunshine State 

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 28”
Jul. 28, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 28

Featured image for “The Kids Are Alright in Weirdly Fun Comp of 20th-Century French School House Rock ”
Jul. 27, 2023

The Kids Are Alright in Weirdly Fun Comp of 20th-Century French School House Rock 

Featured image for “Stephen Steinbrink Shakes Free of Meaning on “Poured Back in the Stream””
Jul. 27, 2023

Stephen Steinbrink Shakes Free of Meaning on “Poured Back in the Stream”

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Firewater Tent Revival Firewater Tent Revival with Wigeon Underbelly Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Jackie Stranger Jackie Stranger with Evils Sons and Rambler Kane The Walrus Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Selwyn Birchwood Selwyn Birchwood Cafe Eleven Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Underoath and The Ghost Inside Underoath and The Ghost Inside with We Came As Romans and Better Lovers The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/5 @ 5:00 PM A Gamble Rogers Showcase A Gamble Rogers Showcase with Willi Carlisle, Remedy Tree and Aslyn and The Naysayer Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 08/5 @ 7:00 PM Girls' Night Out Girls’ Night Out with Parks and Razz, Surf Witch and Peace Cult Kona Skatepark Sat. 08/5 @ 7:00 PM Babe Club Babe Club Soft Says Who The Walrus Sat. 08/5 @ 8:00 PM Blow It Up Blow It Up Jack Rabbits Sat. 08/5 @ 8:00 PM Crankdat Crankdat Myth Nightclub Sat. 08/5 @ 9:00 PM Deidre McCalla Deidre McCalla with Nick + Millie House Show Sun. 08/6 @ 4:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…