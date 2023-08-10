Jax Indie Rockers Faze Wave Share “Teenage Nightmare,” Plot Fall Tour

By Scott Russell
Faze Wave press pic
Jacksonville rock group Faze Wave are charging into the fall with new music and a tour | Courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Remember Seinfeld’s “Summer of George”? Well, this is about to be the Fall of Faze Wave. The Jacksonville rock four-piece have shared a new single, the hard-charging “Teenage Nightmare,” and announced a fall tour, with eight East Coast shows set for October.

Faze Wave are in fine form on “Teenage Nightmare,” a rollicking ode to youthful angst whose jangly rock is reminiscent of popular Australian indie-rock troupe Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever. Fuzzy electric guitar strums are like an engine sputtering to life in its opening moments, giving way to muscular, yet melodic riffage and crashing cymbals that accelerate into the song’s reflective, but still exceedingly energetic verses. “17 with a midlife crisis / Man, I hate this,” lead vocalist Matthew Flynn laments, eventually zeroing in on the core of the problem: “I just don’t know who the f**k I am.”

“Teenage Nightmare” is a ripper, and as luck would have it, Faze Wave have more where that came from on the way. The band has been teasing new music for weeks now via Instagram, which is also where they shared the details of their upcoming tour. “We’ve been waiting to announce this for so long and this is only the beginning,” they wrote in a recent post. “Lots more music and shows coming after this!” As it stands, the band’s tour itinerary kicks off in Tampa on Oct. 4, then continues with a hometown show at Jack Rabbits Oct. 5, with stops in Savannah, Charleston, Atlanta, Columbus, New York City and Philadelphia running through mid-month.

The band tells JME they have both a larger body of work and their first West Coast tour in the works — expect to hear more in the Fall of Faze Wave. You can follow along with the band and get tickets for their fall shows via their Linktree.

You can hear new music from Faze Wave, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

Faze Wave, Indie rock, jacksonville, New music, rock and Teenage Nightmare

