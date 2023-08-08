DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58

By Joe Hernandez
Image
DJ Casper, born Willie Perry Jr., performs during rehearsals for his performance on The Jenny Jones Show in Chicago in September 2000. Perry has died at age 58. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The musical mind behind the “Cha Cha Slide” — the ubiquitous turn-of-the-millennium dance hit played at celebrations and in gyms across the world — has died.

DJ Casper died Monday after a long battle with cancer, his wife told ABC7 in Chicago. He was 58.

Born Willie Perry Jr., the Chicago native originally recorded a version of the “Cha Cha Slide” in the late 1990s as an aerobic exercise for his nephew, who was working as a personal trainer at Bally Total Fitness.

Casper said the track quickly took off and he got requests to perform it at local clubs and parties, according to WBEZ. Chicago’s WGCI-FM radio station aired the song in 2000 before it was eventually picked up by Universal Records.

“I really didn’t expect the ‘Cha Cha Slide’ to do what it did,” Casper said in an interview with Chicago’s PBS station WTTW in 2018. “Everything hit all at once, Universal Records contact me, they wanted me to go on a tour and it started getting real crazy.”

According to Pitchfork, Casper composed a new version that year initially called “Casper Slide Part 2,” which became the “Cha Cha Slide” that caught fire in the U.S. and hit No. 1 on the charts in the United Kingdom in 2004.

From humble workout track to global phenomenon, the “Cha Cha Slide” endures to this day as a staple at weddings, birthday parties, school phys ed classes and more.

In the song, Casper calls out easy-to-follow steps that invite dancers to slide to the left and right, criss cross, Charlie Brown and — of course — cha cha real smooth.

Now a pop culture mainstay, the “Cha Cha Slide” has stomped its way into shows like Orange is the New Black and Saturday Night Live.

Casper told ABC7 that he was diagnosed with kidney and liver cancers in 2016 and lost about 60 pounds as a result, but he never lost the upbeat attitude that pervaded his most famous song.

“Anybody that’s going through cancer, know that you have cancer and cancer does not have you,” Casper told the station. “So, keep on doing the ‘Cha Cha Slide.’ “

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Cha Cha Slide, DJ Casper and obituary

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’”
Aug. 08, 2023

Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’

Featured image for “With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut”
Aug. 08, 2023

With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut

Featured image for “Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 08, 2023

Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion”
Aug. 07, 2023

SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion

Featured image for “Le Tigre’s Feminist Rage has Always been Fun”
Aug. 04, 2023

Le Tigre’s Feminist Rage has Always been Fun

Featured image for “D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc Commands Respect on “Talk To Me Nice””
Aug. 03, 2023

D.C. Rapper Sa-Roc Commands Respect on “Talk To Me Nice”

Featured image for “Obongjayar | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 03, 2023

Obongjayar | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “On “Eat Paper,” Experimental UK Combo Food People Serve Up Tasty Psych ”
Aug. 03, 2023

On “Eat Paper,” Experimental UK Combo Food People Serve Up Tasty Psych 

Featured image for “New Book from Alan Paul Tells the Epic Story of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s Era”
Aug. 02, 2023

New Book from Alan Paul Tells the Epic Story of the Allman Brothers Band’s 1970s Era

Featured image for “Wilco Drop “Evicted,” the First Single from a New Album Produced by Cate Le Bon”
Aug. 01, 2023

Wilco Drop “Evicted,” the First Single from a New Album Produced by Cate Le Bon

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Makes My Blood Dance Makes My Blood Dance with The Cosmic Highway, Saturn Lights and more Jack Rabbits Wed. 08/9 @ 6:00 PM Pentatonix Pentatonix with Lauren Alaina Daily’s Place Wed. 08/9 @ 8:00 PM Snoop Dogg **POSTPONED** Snoop Dogg **POSTPONED** with Nelly and Ying Yang Twins VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Thu. 08/10 @ 7:00 PM Divided Truth Divided Truth with Filth and Tragic Kona Skatepark Fri. 08/11 @ 6:00 PM Stephen Marley Stephen Marley The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 08/11 @ 7:00 PM Trash Panda Trash Panda with Hotel Fiction Intuition Ale Works Fri. 08/11 @ 7:00 PM Albert Castiglia Albert Castiglia Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM Moon Taxi Moon Taxi with The Stews Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM RickoLus RickoLus with The Pauses, Citrus Trees and Jim Dreffen Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/11 @ 8:00 PM JME Presents | Queer Country Disco JME Presents | Queer Country Disco w/ Rachel Angel, Daddy, Folk is People WJCT Soundstage Sat. 08/12 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…