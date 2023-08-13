The Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Aug. 14-20

Jazz, EDM, punk, new wave and more
Jazz
Taylor Roberts – Monday, August 14
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Duval jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts continues his once-a-month Monday night residency at Blue Jay. Read about Roberts’ new record here.
Electronic Dance Music
Jai Wolf – Wednesday, August 16
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Hitmaking Bangladeshi-American DJ and producer Jai Wolf brings his Blue Babu tour to Underbelly on Wednesday night.
Punk
Chalk Tiger – Thursday, August 17
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Local punk trio Chalk Tiger headlines an enjoyably noisy bill with Saddle Up Playboi, No Loves and Dakar at Jack Rabbits on Thursday.
New Wave
Limo Scene – Saturday, August 19
Root Down | Five Points
Synthy Jax-based post wave combo Limo Scene celebrates the cassette release of their new album Low Cost Cobra at Root Down on Saturday.
Punk
Wolf-Face – Saturday, August 19
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
Costumed Lupine punk band Wolf-Face performs with spooky Jax band Kreepy Tikis at Kona Skatepark on August 19.
Rock
Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter – Sunday, August 20
PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra
Allman Brothers Band scion Devon Allman joins forces with pro-surfer-turned-mellow-singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter on Sunday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.