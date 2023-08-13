The Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Aug. 14-20

Jazz, EDM, punk, new wave and more

By JME Staff
Wolf-Face press photo
Howlingly fun punk band Wolf-Face plays the Kona Clubhouse this week | Courtesy of the aritst

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

Taylor Roberts – Monday, August 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Duval jazz guitarist Taylor Roberts continues his once-a-month Monday night residency at Blue Jay. Read about Roberts’ new record here

More

Electronic Dance Music 

Jai Wolf – Wednesday, August 16

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville 

Hitmaking Bangladeshi-American DJ and producer Jai Wolf brings his Blue Babu tour to Underbelly on Wednesday night.   

More

Punk

Chalk Tiger – Thursday, August 17

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Local punk trio Chalk Tiger headlines an enjoyably noisy bill with Saddle Up Playboi, No Loves and Dakar at Jack Rabbits on Thursday. 

More

New Wave

Limo Scene – Saturday, August 19

Root Down | Five Points

Synthy Jax-based post wave combo Limo Scene celebrates the cassette release of their new album Low Cost Cobra at Root Down on Saturday. 

More 

Punk 

Wolf-Face – Saturday, August 19

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington 

Costumed Lupine punk band Wolf-Face performs with spooky Jax band Kreepy Tikis at Kona Skatepark on August 19.

More

Rock

Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter – Sunday, August 20 

PV Concert Hall | Ponte Vedra 

Allman Brothers Band scion Devon Allman joins forces with pro-surfer-turned-mellow-singer-songwriter Donavon Frankenreiter on Sunday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. 

More 

