On the Frolicsome “Before,” Experimental Trio Blonde Redhead Celebrate Youthful Intransigence

By Matthew Shaw
Blonde Redhead press photo
Enduring and mercurial trio Blonde Redhead is back with the third single from a forthcoming full length | Charles Billot, courtesy of the artist

The death of Joan Didion in late 2021 spawned innumerable thinkpieces and essays seeking to both track the influence of Didion’s writing and style, and lionize the already-lionized American author. It was a predictable and totally appropriate exercise. “No one essay writer, except James Baldwin and George Orwell, has spawned more imitators,” Jay Caspian King wrote in the New York Times, arguing that Didion “inspired at least two generations of thieving impostors,” including himself, “to break into her life’s work, strip it down to the studs and decorate it with their own boring neuroses.”

Add me, with this meandering introduction to a song review, to the list of imitators.

And add Blonde Redhead’s Kazu Makino to that list — though no one would dare call the NYC-formed experimental indie band’s or Makino’s neuroses “boring.” A press release announcing a due date for Sit Down for Dinner, the trio’s first new long player in seven years, explains that the album’s title was pulled from a passage The Year of Magical Thinking, Didion’s 2005 memoir about a year of grieving after the death of her husband.

Like any good essayist, Makino has proven herself a deft observer, her lyrics cutting through and providing a sense of clarity among the complex and mercurial sonic palette that has been a hallmark of the group’s nearly three decades of output. On the frolicsome “Before,” Makino writes about from the perspective of a youthful braggart, who is phlegmatic about questions of existentialism.

“I don’t need to see, I already know. I can tell you I’ve seen it all before,” Kazu sings over a playful soundscape of polyphonic guitar figures, ambient strings and an irregular smattering of auxiliary percussion pieces — i.e. the kind of enjoyably unconventional soundscape for which the band is known.

“Some children seem quite knowing as if they remember their past lives… or at least that’s the impression I get,” Makino says in the press release about “Before.” “The song is a sort of celebration of that kind of quality in a young person.” 

“Before” follows June’s “Melody Experiment” and May’s “Snowman,” two dynamic songs that will be included on Sit Down for Dinner, which is due out September 29 on Section1.

You can hear new music from Blonde Redhead, and music from local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: Before, Blonde Redhead, experimental, Indie, Joan Didion, Kazu Makino, New music and Sit Down for Dinner

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Little Dragon | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 11, 2023

Little Dragon | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” from the Newly Unveiled Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams’ Reveals a Singer-Songwriter at the Height of His Powers”
Aug. 11, 2023

Neil Young’s “Powderfinger,” from the Newly Unveiled Lost Album ‘Chrome Dreams’ Reveals a Singer-Songwriter at the Height of His Powers

Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 11”
Aug. 11, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 11

Featured image for “Jax Indie Rockers Faze Wave Share “Teenage Nightmare,” Plot Fall Tour”
Aug. 10, 2023

Jax Indie Rockers Faze Wave Share “Teenage Nightmare,” Plot Fall Tour

Featured image for “Robbie Robertson, Guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, has Died at 80”
Aug. 10, 2023

Robbie Robertson, Guitarist for The Band and Bob Dylan, has Died at 80

Featured image for “DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58”
Aug. 08, 2023

DJ Casper, Creator of the Iconic and Ubiquitous ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ has Died at 58

Featured image for “Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’”
Aug. 08, 2023

Georgia’s Pop Blossoms on Her Third Album, ‘Euphoric’

Featured image for “With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut”
Aug. 08, 2023

With ‘Found Dead,’ St. Augustine Rockers King Peach Deliver a Sweet and Loud Debut

Featured image for “Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert”
Aug. 08, 2023

Action Bronson | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion”
Aug. 07, 2023

SPELLLING Reworks “Hard to Please (Reprise)” in Grand, Gorgeous Fashion

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Neil Diamond Legacy Concert Thrasher-Horne Center for the Arts Sun. 08/13 @ 6:00 PM Jason Mraz Jason Mraz The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sun. 08/13 @ 6:30 PM Gareth Pearson Gareth Pearson Blue Jay Listening Room Sun. 08/13 @ 8:00 PM Taylor Roberts Monday Night Residency Taylor Roberts Monday Night Residency with Billy Thornton and Paulie Lentz Blue Jay Listening Room Mon. 08/14 @ 8:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/15 @ 7:00 PM Kicklighter Kicklighter with Arms Like Roses and Parks and Razz Jack Rabbits Tue. 08/15 @ 7:00 PM (HED) P.E. (HED) P.E. with Lydia Can't Breathe, Fallen Sons, and more Jack Rabbits Wed. 08/16 @ 5:00 PM Jai Wolf Jai Wolf with Devault and Tsu Nami Underbelly Wed. 08/16 @ 7:00 PM Chalk Tiger Chalk Tiger with Saddle Up Playboi, No Loves and Dakar Rain Dogs Thu. 08/17 @ 8:00 PM Lifted Riffs Lifted Riffs Kona Skatepark Fri. 08/18 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…