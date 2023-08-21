Best Concerts in Jacksonville this Week | Aug. 21-27

Metal, folk, punk, jazz and more

By JME Staff
Image
Savannah folk outfit Lyn Avenue performs at Blue Jay this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Punk

The Menzingers – Tuesday, August 22 

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

From Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, PA – also the fictional home of Dunder Mifflin – punk band the Menzingers visit Underbelly on Tuesday. 

More

Metal

Mortuary – Thursday, August 24 

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Legendary Euro thrash-metal act Mortuary plays Jack Rabbits with local punks Left on High on Thursday. 

More

Folk 

Lyn Avenue – Friday, August 25

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Charming Savannah folk duo Lyn Avenue bring their inspired duets to Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. 

More

Alternative Rock 

Escape From the Zoo – Saturday, August 26

Rain Dogs | Riverside

Representing the durable punk label, Fat Wreck Chords, Houston’s Escape From the Zoo visits Rain Dogs on Saturday. 

More

Jazz

Jazz Night at Casbah 

Casbah Cafe | Avondale 

Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local music legends. 

More

In this article: calendar, concerts and Live music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 18”
Aug. 18, 2023

All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 18

Featured image for “Teal Peel Singer and Guitarist Taylor Neal Battled Perfectionism While Writing and Producing His Song “Sandy””
Aug. 18, 2023

Teal Peel Singer and Guitarist Taylor Neal Battled Perfectionism While Writing and Producing His Song “Sandy”

Featured image for “Posthumous Jazz Is Dead Release Reinforces the Legacy of Influential Drummer, the Late, Great Tony Allen”
Aug. 17, 2023

Posthumous Jazz Is Dead Release Reinforces the Legacy of Influential Drummer, the Late, Great Tony Allen

Featured image for “Watch JME Live Sessions and Support the Jacksonville Music Experience”
Aug. 17, 2023

Watch JME Live Sessions and Support the Jacksonville Music Experience

Featured image for “The Sunset of Sonic Youth | An oral history of the band’s final U.S. show”
Aug. 16, 2023

The Sunset of Sonic Youth | An oral history of the band’s final U.S. show

Featured image for “Coastal Creature Kick Back and Sip “Lemonade” on Breezy New Single”
Aug. 16, 2023

Coastal Creature Kick Back and Sip “Lemonade” on Breezy New Single

Featured image for “Under-the-Radar NYC Artist Farrah Hanna’s “TMILTM” is ROYL beabadoobee, Lomelda, Slow Pulp, etc”
Aug. 15, 2023

Under-the-Radar NYC Artist Farrah Hanna’s “TMILTM” is ROYL beabadoobee, Lomelda, Slow Pulp, etc

Featured image for “On ‘Low Cost Cobra,’ Jax Synthwave Duo Limo Scene Tap Into Feel-Good ’80s Revivalism”
Aug. 15, 2023

On ‘Low Cost Cobra,’ Jax Synthwave Duo Limo Scene Tap Into Feel-Good ’80s Revivalism

Featured image for “Sufjan Stevens Is So Back with ‘Javelin,’ Lead Single “So You Are Tired””
Aug. 15, 2023

Sufjan Stevens Is So Back with ‘Javelin,’ Lead Single “So You Are Tired”

Featured image for “Live Session | Watch pioneering Zamrock band WITCH perform “Waile” on the JME Soundstage”
Aug. 15, 2023

Live Session | Watch pioneering Zamrock band WITCH perform “Waile” on the JME Soundstage

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/22 @ 7:00 PM The Menzingers The Menzingers Underbelly Tue. 08/22 @ 7:00 PM Mortuary Mortuary with Left On High, Saturnine and more Jack Rabbits Thu. 08/24 @ 7:00 PM Matisyahu and G. Love & the Special Sauce Matisyahu and G. Love & the Special Sauce The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 08/25 @ 5:30 PM INFINITEFREEFALL INFINITEFREEFALL Kona Skatepark Fri. 08/25 @ 7:00 PM Jason Aldean Jason Aldean with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Fri. 08/25 @ 7:30 PM Limo Scene Limo Scene with Glass Chapel Shanghai Nobby’s Fri. 08/25 @ 8:00 PM Lyn Avenue Lyn Avenue Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 08/25 @ 8:00 PM Soap Bar Soap Bar with Liza Attic and Funeral Homes Jack Rabbits Fri. 08/25 @ 8:00 PM C.A.M.P.S. C.A.M.P.S. with IV Reich and Deckarriados Kona Skatepark Sat. 08/26 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…