Best Concerts in Jacksonville this Week | Aug. 21-27

Metal, folk, punk, jazz and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Punk
The Menzingers – Tuesday, August 22
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
From Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, PA – also the fictional home of Dunder Mifflin – punk band the Menzingers visit Underbelly on Tuesday.
Metal
Mortuary – Thursday, August 24
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Legendary Euro thrash-metal act Mortuary plays Jack Rabbits with local punks Left on High on Thursday.
Folk
Lyn Avenue – Friday, August 25
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Charming Savannah folk duo Lyn Avenue bring their inspired duets to Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.
Alternative Rock
Escape From the Zoo – Saturday, August 26
Rain Dogs | Riverside
Representing the durable punk label, Fat Wreck Chords, Houston’s Escape From the Zoo visits Rain Dogs on Saturday.
Jazz
Jazz Night at Casbah
Casbah Cafe | Avondale
Started by the late, great drummer Von Barlow (1943-2020), the Casbah’s jazz jam is one of the longest-running jam sessions in Northeast Florida. Expect to see many current and soon-to-be local music legends.