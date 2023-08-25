All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 25

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, as well as a global superstar by any metric. His seventh album has a title that promises the victory lap for which he’s long-overdue: It’s called I Told Them… The record continues to expand Burna Boy’s Afro-fusion palette, as he draws inspiration from ’90s hip-hop and R&B — and sounds more assured than ever in the process.
We’ve also got new albums from Sacramento singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, who’s worked with a who’s-who of pop and R&B stars; Brazilian bossa nova singer Bebel Gilberto, who performs an album of covers by her legendary father, João Gilberto; a long-shelved 2004 album by rapper Jemini and producer Danger Mouse; and a collection of jazzy reflections on the Latin-American songbook from alto sax player Miguel Zenón and pianist Luis Perdomo. (There is also a new surprise Zach Bryan self-titled album featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and others.) On this week’s New Music Friday, Vocalo Radio 91’s Ayana Contreras, Alt.Latino co-host Felix Contreras and NPR Music’s Sheldon Pearce join guest host Stephen Thompson.
Featured Albums:
- Burna Boy — I Told Them…
Featured Songs: “Big 7,” “Sittin On Top of the World (feat. 21 Savage)”
- Victoria Monét — JAGUAR II
Featured Songs: “Smoke (feat. Lucky Daye),” “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem),” “Stop (Asking 4 Shyt)”
- Bebel Gilberto — João
Featured Songs: “Desafinado,” “Caminhos Cruzados”
- Danger Mouse & Jemini — Born Again
Featured Songs: “Locked Up,” “Born Again”
- Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo — El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Featured Songs: “Paula C”
Lightning Round:
- Betty Davis — Crashin’ From Passion
- Maluma — Don Juan
- Mick Jenkins — The Patience
- Strawberry Runners — Strawberry Runners
Other notable releases for August 25:
- Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
- A Giant Dog — Bite
- Alice Cooper — Road
- Be Your Own Pet — Mommy
- Becca Mancari — Left Hand
- Buck Meek — Haunted Mountain
- Candlebox — The Long Goodbye
- Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights
- Cindy Wilson — Realms
- Crooks & Nannies — Real Life
- Fat Tony & Taydex — I Will Make a Baby in This Damn Economy
- Filter — The Algorithm
- Grandaddy — Sumday: Excess Baggage
- Hannah Georgas — I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care
- Hiss Golden Messenger — Jump For Joy
- Islands — And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs
- Mary Jane Dunphe — Stage of Love
- Morgan Wade — Psychopath
- Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee
- Ora Cogan — Formless
- Ratboys — The Window
- Spanish Love Songs — No Joy
- Sid Sriram — Sidharth
- Spellling — Spellling & The Mystery School
- Ta-Ku — Songs to Come Home To
- Tim McGraw — Standing Room Only
- Tony Molina — Embarrassing Times
- Turnpike Troubadours — A Cat in the Rain