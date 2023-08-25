All Songs Considered | The best releases out on Aug. 25

By Stephen Thompson
Image
Burna Boy's I Told Them... tops our shortlist for the best new albums out on Aug. 25. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Coachella

Nigerian singer Burna Boy is one of the biggest pop stars in the world, as well as a global superstar by any metric. His seventh album has a title that promises the victory lap for which he’s long-overdue: It’s called I Told Them… The record continues to expand Burna Boy’s Afro-fusion palette, as he draws inspiration from ’90s hip-hop and R&B — and sounds more assured than ever in the process.

We’ve also got new albums from Sacramento singer-songwriter Victoria Monét, who’s worked with a who’s-who of pop and R&B stars; Brazilian bossa nova singer Bebel Gilberto, who performs an album of covers by her legendary father, João Gilberto; a long-shelved 2004 album by rapper Jemini and producer Danger Mouse; and a collection of jazzy reflections on the Latin-American songbook from alto sax player Miguel Zenón and pianist Luis Perdomo. (There is also a new surprise Zach Bryan self-titled album featuring Kacey Musgraves, The Lumineers and others.) On this week’s New Music Friday, Vocalo Radio 91’s Ayana Contreras, Alt.Latino co-host Felix Contreras and NPR Music’s Sheldon Pearce join guest host Stephen Thompson.

Featured Albums:

  1. Burna Boy — I Told Them…
    Featured Songs: “Big 7,” “Sittin On Top of the World (feat. 21 Savage)”
  2. Victoria Monét — JAGUAR II
    Featured Songs: “Smoke (feat. Lucky Daye),” “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem),” “Stop (Asking 4 Shyt)”
  3. Bebel Gilberto — João
    Featured Songs: “Desafinado,” “Caminhos Cruzados”
  4. Danger Mouse & Jemini — Born Again
    Featured Songs: “Locked Up,” “Born Again”
  5. Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo — El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
    Featured Songs: “Paula C”

Lightning Round:

  • Betty Davis — Crashin’ From Passion
  • Maluma — Don Juan
  • Mick Jenkins — The Patience
  • Strawberry Runners — Strawberry Runners

Other notable releases for August 25:

  • Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
  • A Giant Dog — Bite
  • Alice Cooper — Road
  • Be Your Own Pet — Mommy
  • Becca Mancari — Left Hand
  • Buck Meek — Haunted Mountain
  • Candlebox — The Long Goodbye
  • Charlotte Cardin — 99 Nights
  • Cindy Wilson — Realms
  • Crooks & Nannies — Real Life
  • Fat Tony & Taydex — I Will Make a Baby in This Damn Economy
  • Filter — The Algorithm
  • Grandaddy — Sumday: Excess Baggage
  • Hannah Georgas — I’d Be Lying If I Said I Didn’t Care
  • Hiss Golden Messenger — Jump For Joy
  • Islands — And That’s Why Dolphins Lost Their Legs
  • Mary Jane Dunphe — Stage of Love
  • Morgan Wade — Psychopath
  • Old Crow Medicine Show — Jubilee
  • Ora Cogan — Formless
  • Ratboys — The Window
  • Spanish Love Songs — No Joy
  • Sid Sriram — Sidharth
  • Spellling — Spellling & The Mystery School
  • Ta-Ku — Songs to Come Home To
  • Tim McGraw — Standing Room Only
  • Tony Molina — Embarrassing Times
  • Turnpike Troubadours — A Cat in the Rain
In this article: All Songs Considered, August 25, New music and NPR Music

