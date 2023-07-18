On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song

By Daniel A. Brown
Tori Nance press photo
Self-professed queen of the breakup song, Northeast Florida singer-songwriter Tori Nance's latest is "The Key to My Door" | Courtesy of the artist's Facebook

The latest from Northeast Florida singer-songwriter Tori Nance aligns with her self-professed title of “the Queen of Breakup Songs.”

Leaning into an indie-adult-album-alternative sound (yes, weirdly enough now a viable genre) “The Key to My Door” is an acrimonious anthem that is a minor-key delight for codependency and flat-out lovelorn listeners. Over the course of the song’s three and a half minutes, Nance doesn’t roll to far outside the wheelhouse of jangly-downer music: strumming acoustic guitar, piano and minimal bass-and-drum rhythm with Nance’s lyrics that vacillate between accusatory and self-condemnation.

“I don’t know how to set a boundary / I don’t want you to be without me,” sings Nance, with a sincerely defeated delivery. Known primarily as a one-person/looper-style performer, Nance has now fleshed out her live shows with a band, and has appeared on local television and is a regular presence in the local indie club scene. If well-crafted and poetically somber music is your target sound, Tori Nance and “The Key to My Door” surely hits a bullseye. 

You can hear new music from Tori Nance, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: local, New music, northeast florida, singer-songwriter, The Key to My Door and Tori Nance

JME Live Music Calendar

Young The Giant Young The Giant with Milky Chance The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/20 @ 6:00 PM Darius Rucker Darius Rucker with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors Daily’s Place Thu. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM Songwriters Night Songwriters Night Jessica Hope, Rick Kennedy, Folk is People Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 07/20 @ 8:00 PM snOre snOre with Indorphine and Dig Dog Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/21 @ 6:00 PM Demon F*ck Demon F*ck with Split Lip, Direct Burial and Necro Morphic Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM Yellowcard Yellowcard with Mayday Parade, Story of the Year, and more Daily’s Place Fri. 07/21 @ 7:00 PM Brahm Brahm Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/21 @ 8:00 PM The Pine Box Dwellers The Pine Box Dwellers Blue Jay Listening Room Sat. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM Virginia Sweet Virginia Sweet Jack Rabbits Sat. 07/22 @ 8:00 PM Michael Franti & Spearhead Michael Franti & Spearhead with Fortunate Youth The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sun. 07/23 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…