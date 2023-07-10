Playlist | Best New Music of July

Featuring a few dozen new tunes from local, regional, national and international artists, our Fresh Squeeze playlist includes the best new music emanating from Northeast Florida and beyond. Handpicked by our team of contributors, there are no rules or genre restrictions; just songs we thought were worth a share.

Our latest Fresh Squeeze includes new music from wholly original acts Blonde Redhead and Little Dragon, the return of riff-masters Queens of the Stone Age and the latest from a few longtime indie faves, including Woods, Portugal.The Man and Local Natives. Run The Jewels cofounder Killer Mike tops off an assortment of new hip-hop tracks, including the latest from Kool Keith and Sampha. PJ Harvey is back, too. As is Jason Isbell.

Plus there’s plenty of music made right here in our own backyard, including new tunes Duval R&B and neo-soul singer-songwriter Ebonique, a song in Spanish from indie-pop artist Huan and some subtropical indie-rock from Teal Peel, among other great local tracks.

Many of the songs featured in Fresh Squeeze are handpicked by the JME team and in rotation on The Independent 89.9 HD4.