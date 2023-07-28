New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 28

By Robin Hilton
Image
Post Malone's AUSTIN tops this week's shortlist of the best albums out now. Alfred Marroquin/Courtesy of the artist

A year after releasing his last album — and becoming a dad for the first time — Post Malone is back with AUSTIN, a sprawling collection of intimate songs on addiction, afflictions and contradictions. On this week’s show, Atlanta-based culture journalist Gavin Godfrey, critic and reporter Cyrena Touros and writer LaTesha Harris, along with host Robin Hilton, look at the ways Post Malone reaches out on the album, leans heavily into pop and plays a whole lot of guitar, without any of the big-name features he normally deploys.

We’ve also got a wild, weird and wonderful new album this week from Carly Rae Jepsen; the composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland is back with a powerful testament to irrepressible love called The Ones Ahead, his first new studio album in nearly 20 years; plus new ones from the singer Georgia, Joni Mitchell‘s surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival last year and more.

Featured Albums:

  1. Post Malone — AUSTIN
    Featured Songs: “Texas Tea,” “Something Real,” “Don’t Understand,” “Mourning”
  2. Georgia — Euphoric
    Featured Songs: “It’s Euphoric,” “Give It up for Love,” “Live Like We’re Dancing (Part II),” “Friends Will Never Let You Go”
  3. Beverly Glenn-Copeland — The Ones Ahead
    Featured Songs: “Harbour (Song For Elizabeth),” “People of the Loon,” “Stand Anthem”
  4. Carly Rae Jepsen — The Loveliest Time
    Featured Songs: “Anything to Be With You,” “Shy Boy,” “Kollage,” “So Right,” “Stadium Love”
  5. Joni Mitchell — At Newport
    Featured Songs: “Both Sides, Now,” “Just Like This Train,” “Amelia (feat. Taylor Goldsmith),” “Summertime”

Lightning Round:

  • Chika — Samson: The Album
  • Madeline Kenney — A New Reality Mind
  • Paris Texas — MID AIR
  • Stevie Nicks — Stevie Nicks Complete Studio Albums & Rarities

Other notable releases for July 28:

  • Aphex Twin — Black Box Life Recorder 21f / in a Room7 F760
  • Bethany Cosentino — Natural Disaster
  • The Budos Band — Frontier’s Edge
  • Bush Tetras — They Live in My Head
  • Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah — Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning
  • The Clientele — I Am Not There Anymore
  • Darlingside — Everything Is Alive
  • Fly Anakin — Skinemaxxx (Side B)
  • Jessy Lanza — Love Hallucination
  • Nite Bjuti — Nite Bjuti
  • Travis Scott — UTOPIA
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
In this article: Friday, Joni Mitchell, July 28, New music, new releases, NPR Music and Post Malone

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “The Kids Are Alright in Weirdly Fun Comp of 20th-Century French School House Rock ”
Jul. 27, 2023

The Kids Are Alright in Weirdly Fun Comp of 20th-Century French School House Rock 

Featured image for “Stephen Steinbrink Shakes Free of Meaning on “Poured Back in the Stream””
Jul. 27, 2023

Stephen Steinbrink Shakes Free of Meaning on “Poured Back in the Stream”

Featured image for “Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has Died at 56”
Jul. 26, 2023

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has Died at 56

Featured image for “Dub Master Pachyman Brings His Vocals to the Front of the Mix on “Trago Coqueto””
Jul. 26, 2023

Dub Master Pachyman Brings His Vocals to the Front of the Mix on “Trago Coqueto”

Featured image for “On ‘Peace Loving People,’ Pardoner Takes Aim at Late-Stage Capitalism with Slacker-Rock Gusto”
Jul. 25, 2023

On ‘Peace Loving People,’ Pardoner Takes Aim at Late-Stage Capitalism with Slacker-Rock Gusto

Featured image for “Should Artists Pay to Play? Upcoming Festival Employs Controversial Model For Booking Local Talent”
Jul. 25, 2023

Should Artists Pay to Play? Upcoming Festival Employs Controversial Model For Booking Local Talent

Featured image for “Trumpet was Too Loud, Clarinet was Too soft — Here’s ‘The Story of the Saxophone’”
Jul. 25, 2023

Trumpet was Too Loud, Clarinet was Too soft — Here’s ‘The Story of the Saxophone’

Featured image for “The Latest from Duval Rockers Ducats Stays Faithful to Their Lo-Fidelity Psych Sensibilities ”
Jul. 25, 2023

The Latest from Duval Rockers Ducats Stays Faithful to Their Lo-Fidelity Psych Sensibilities 

Featured image for “Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is Part of a Long Legacy with a Very Dark Side”
Jul. 24, 2023

Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is Part of a Long Legacy with a Very Dark Side

Featured image for “On ‘Sunburn,’ Multi-Talented Florida-Bred Superstar Dominic Fike Shines Bright”
Jul. 21, 2023

On ‘Sunburn,’ Multi-Talented Florida-Bred Superstar Dominic Fike Shines Bright

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Crashes Down Crashes Down Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/29 @ 6:00 PM Kevin PM Kevin PM with Blissfund, Chris Rudasill and Chalooby The Walrus Sun. 07/30 @ 7:00 PM Ulysses Owens Jr. Jazz Jam Ulysses Owens Jr. Jazz Jam Wildcrafters Sun. 07/30 @ 7:00 PM Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 08/1 @ 7:00 PM Round Eye Round Eye Jack Rabbits Tue. 08/1 @ 7:00 PM The Joshua Bowlus Quartet The Joshua Bowlus Quartet Blue Jay Listening Room Thu. 08/3 @ 8:00 PM Firewater Tent Revival Firewater Tent Revival with Wigeon Underbelly Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Selwyn Birchwood Selwyn Birchwood Cafe Eleven Fri. 08/4 @ 8:00 PM Underoath and The Ghost Inside Underoath and The Ghost Inside with We Came As Romans and Better Lovers The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Sat. 08/5 @ 5:00 PM A Gamble Rogers Showcase A Gamble Rogers Showcase with Willi Carlisle, Remedy Tree and Aslyn and The Naysayer Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Sat. 08/5 @ 7:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…