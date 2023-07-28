New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 28

A year after releasing his last album — and becoming a dad for the first time — Post Malone is back with AUSTIN, a sprawling collection of intimate songs on addiction, afflictions and contradictions. On this week’s show, Atlanta-based culture journalist Gavin Godfrey, critic and reporter Cyrena Touros and writer LaTesha Harris, along with host Robin Hilton, look at the ways Post Malone reaches out on the album, leans heavily into pop and plays a whole lot of guitar, without any of the big-name features he normally deploys.
We’ve also got a wild, weird and wonderful new album this week from Carly Rae Jepsen; the composer Beverly Glenn-Copeland is back with a powerful testament to irrepressible love called The Ones Ahead, his first new studio album in nearly 20 years; plus new ones from the singer Georgia, Joni Mitchell‘s surprise performance at the Newport Folk Festival last year and more.
Featured Albums:
- Post Malone — AUSTIN
Featured Songs: “Texas Tea,” “Something Real,” “Don’t Understand,” “Mourning”
- Georgia — Euphoric
Featured Songs: “It’s Euphoric,” “Give It up for Love,” “Live Like We’re Dancing (Part II),” “Friends Will Never Let You Go”
- Beverly Glenn-Copeland — The Ones Ahead
Featured Songs: “Harbour (Song For Elizabeth),” “People of the Loon,” “Stand Anthem”
- Carly Rae Jepsen — The Loveliest Time
Featured Songs: “Anything to Be With You,” “Shy Boy,” “Kollage,” “So Right,” “Stadium Love”
- Joni Mitchell — At Newport
Featured Songs: “Both Sides, Now,” “Just Like This Train,” “Amelia (feat. Taylor Goldsmith),” “Summertime”
Lightning Round:
- Chika — Samson: The Album
- Madeline Kenney — A New Reality Mind
- Paris Texas — MID AIR
- Stevie Nicks — Stevie Nicks Complete Studio Albums & Rarities
Other notable releases for July 28:
- Aphex Twin — Black Box Life Recorder 21f / in a Room7 F760
- Bethany Cosentino — Natural Disaster
- The Budos Band — Frontier’s Edge
- Bush Tetras — They Live in My Head
- Chief Xian aTunde Adjuah — Bark Out Thunder Roar Out Lightning
- The Clientele — I Am Not There Anymore
- Darlingside — Everything Is Alive
- Fly Anakin — Skinemaxxx (Side B)
- Jessy Lanza — Love Hallucination
- Nite Bjuti — Nite Bjuti
- Travis Scott — UTOPIA