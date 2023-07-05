Flying Lotus, Ty Segall, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Beach Fossils and More to Play Austin’s Levitation Festival

By Scott Russell
Levitation Festival
The psychedelic-heavy Levitation Festival returns to Austin in October | Roger Ho, courtesy of Levitation

Levitation music festival organizers unveiled the first wave of a mind-melting lineup earlier this week, ahead of the event formerly known as Austin Psych Fest returning to the Lone Star State capitol on Halloween weekend, Oct. 26-29.

“Eclectic” is one of few words rangy enough to wrap its arms around Levitation: The four-day festival’s 2023 iteration will feature headliners Unwound, Oneohtrix Point Never, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, BADBADNOTGOOD and, of course, fest founders The Black Angels. All sounds psychedelic are represented, from guitar-rock mainstays Ty Segall & Freedom Band, Blonde Redhead, Death From Above 1979 and The Church to electro-innovators Panda Bear + Sonic Boom, Alan Palomo (Neon Indian), Jockstrap and Yeule.

King Gizzard performing at Levitation
World-beating Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard performing at last year’s Levitation | Pooneh Ghana, courtesy of Levitation

Elsewhere on the poster are acclaimed indie acts Water From Your Eyes, Bully, Beach Fossils, Crack Cloud, Speedy Ortiz, Palehound, Allah-Las, Tanukichan, Slow Pulp and Ganser, among others. Throw a dart and you’ll hit something interesting: Dandy Warhols’ bright-eyed alt-rock; newly solo soul man Durand Jones; the caustic punk of Amyl & The Sniffers; Militarie Gun’s post-hardcore laden with pop hooks; Armand Hammer’s gritty and hypnotic hip-hop; Altin Gün’s ocean of Anatolian grooves. (On second thought, “kaleidoscopic” might be the better term.)

Those are just the “standard” sets—Levitation 2023 will also feature a number of special ones, such as the 15-year anniversary of Flying Lotus’ Brainfeeder label, set to feature Hannibal Buress’ Eshu Tune, Salami Rose Joe Louis and more, not to mention FlyLo himself. Indie label Numero Group will celebrate 20 years with help from the aforementioned Unwound, as well as slowcore kings Codeine, and reunited rockers Karate and Chisel. Grammy-winning metal veterans High On Fire mark their 25th anniversary as a band, while Mercury Rev’s Clear Light Ensemble will perform the score of 1932 horror classic Vampyr, for added spookiness.

In addition to its usual downtown, Red River and East Side haunts, this year’s Levitation will expand to airport-adjacent electronic music space The Concourse Project and South Austin outdoor venue The Far Out Lounge. Further lineup additions are also in the works, but in the meantime, four-day passes and single-show tickets are available now. You’ll find Levitation 2023’s full first wave below.

Tickets

Levitation Festival lineup
In this article: Austin, Beach Fossils, Levitation, music festival, psych, rock, Texas, Ty Segall and Unkown Mortal Orchestra

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Duane Betts Finds Serenity and Soul in His ‘Wild & Precious Life’”
Jul. 06, 2023

Duane Betts Finds Serenity and Soul in His ‘Wild & Precious Life’

Featured image for “Juvenile | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jul. 05, 2023

Juvenile | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Killer Mike at the Top of the Mountain”
Jul. 05, 2023

Killer Mike at the Top of the Mountain

Featured image for “Reissue of 1968 Debut from German Guitarist Volker Kriegel is a Worthy Mix of Early Jazz Fusion and Relic-Kitsch ”
Jun. 29, 2023

Reissue of 1968 Debut from German Guitarist Volker Kriegel is a Worthy Mix of Early Jazz Fusion and Relic-Kitsch 

Featured image for “Brandee Younger | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jun. 29, 2023

Brandee Younger | Tiny Desk Concert

Featured image for “Favorite New Artists Of 2023 (So Far)”
Jun. 27, 2023

Favorite New Artists Of 2023 (So Far)

Featured image for “Duval Country-Rockers Dean Winter and the Heat Get Ready to Fire It Up at Their Upcoming Vinyl Release Party at Intuition Ale Works”
Jun. 27, 2023

Duval Country-Rockers Dean Winter and the Heat Get Ready to Fire It Up at Their Upcoming Vinyl Release Party at Intuition Ale Works

Featured image for “North Florida Bands: Sing Out Loud is Accepting Applications for 2023 Festival”
Jun. 26, 2023

North Florida Bands: Sing Out Loud is Accepting Applications for 2023 Festival

Featured image for “On new single “Respectfully,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Ebonique Moves with Purpose ”
Jun. 26, 2023

On new single “Respectfully,” Jacksonville Singer-Songwriter Ebonique Moves with Purpose 

Featured image for “Here’s the deal with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard”
Jun. 26, 2023

Here’s the deal with King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

rickoLus rickoLus Little Alley Shows Little Alley Shows Thu. 07/6 @ 6:00 PM Riley Green Riley Green with Corey Smith and Channing Wilson The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/6 @ 6:30 PM Starletta Starletta with Riot House Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/6 @ 8:00 PM Bear Grillz Bear Grillz Myth Nightclub Thu. 07/6 @ 9:00 PM Flag On Fire Flag On Fire with Knives and Trust Anchor Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/7 @ 6:00 PM Latin Reggae Night Latin Reggae Night with Tributo a Los Pericos, Gondwana and Fabulosos Cadillacs y mas Underbelly Fri. 07/7 @ 8:00 PM The Music of the Allman Brothers Band The Music of the Allman Brothers Band with Smokestack Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/7 @ 8:00 PM Violence System Violence System with Subdivisions, Truth to Power and The Fallen Sons Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/7 @ 8:00 PM I Set My Friends on Fire (*New Date*) I Set My Friends on Fire (*New Date*) with Sink, Across the White Water Tower and more 1904 Music Hall Sat. 07/8 @ 6:00 PM Left On High Left On High with Kicklighter Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/8 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…