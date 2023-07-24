Kate Teague Harbors a Broken Heart on New Single “I Feel Bad for My Dog”

By Scott Russell
Kate Teague press photo
Kate Teague shares the second single from her upcoming EP, the lovesick slowburn "I Feel Bad for My Dog." | Andrea Morales, courtesy of the artist

Memphis, Tennessee, singer-songwriter Kate Teague has a new EP due out in under a month, and in the lead up to Loose Screw (Aug. 11, self-released), she shared its second single this week, the lovesick slow burn “I Feel Bad for My Dog.”

Building from nothing but moody keys and Teague’s emotive vocal, the song finds the singer not only bereft of a lover, but also unable to express the extent of her love, neither to her absent subject, nor to anyone around her. “I feel bad for my dog / He feels me tossing every hour at night / He probably wonders why I cry / Your name all through the night,” she sings, with understated percussion and oceanic guitar gradually coming into focus around her voice.

As her heartbreak blossoms, it’s met with melodic synths, which seem to factor more prominently into Loose Screw than they did Teague’s self-titled 2019 debut. “If you knew I was lonely at night / If you knew I was thinking about you / Would you still hold her tight, close your eyes and dream at night?” Teague implores in the bridge, where sporadic strings only further raise the song’s emotional stakes—we’re left with no choice but to join her in not knowing.

“I began writing this song at 4 am one morning. I couldn’t sleep, so I got up, sat at my computer, and started writing the synth line and lyrics. I finished it by the end of the day,” Teague recalled in a statement. “It is one of the first songs I’ve arranged on my own and the only song on the EP that came from that original project on Garageband.”

“I Feel Bad For My Dog” follows last month’s “Poison Mind.” Ahead of Loose Screw’s August release, Teague will play a hometown show at Memphis’ Lamplighter Lounge on July 22.

You can hear new music from Kate Teague, as well as local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: I Feel Bad for My Dog, Kate Teague, Loose Screw, Memphis and New music

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is Part of a Long Legacy with a Very Dark Side”
Jul. 24, 2023

Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is Part of a Long Legacy with a Very Dark Side

Featured image for “On ‘Sunburn,’ Multi-Talented Florida-Bred Superstar Dominic Fike Shines Bright”
Jul. 21, 2023

On ‘Sunburn,’ Multi-Talented Florida-Bred Superstar Dominic Fike Shines Bright

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 21”
Jul. 21, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 21

Featured image for “Atmosphere Choose “Still Life” in New Video, Detail Tour De Friends”
Jul. 20, 2023

Atmosphere Choose “Still Life” in New Video, Detail Tour De Friends

Featured image for “Interview | Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia Talks About His Efforts to Make Alt More Inclusive”
Jul. 20, 2023

Interview | Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia Talks About His Efforts to Make Alt More Inclusive

Featured image for “Lincolnville Porch Fest, Record Fair and Night Market Added to Sing Out Loud Programming”
Jul. 18, 2023

Lincolnville Porch Fest, Record Fair and Night Market Added to Sing Out Loud Programming

Featured image for “Do the Reissue Creators Have a Master Plan for Forthcoming Pharoah Sanders Box Set?”
Jul. 18, 2023

Do the Reissue Creators Have a Master Plan for Forthcoming Pharoah Sanders Box Set?

Featured image for “On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song”
Jul. 18, 2023

On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song

Featured image for “The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records”
Jul. 13, 2023

The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records

Featured image for “50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop”
Jul. 12, 2023

50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 07/25 @ 7:00 PM Steel Panther Steel Panther Underbelly Wed. 07/26 @ 7:00 PM Goo Goo Dolls Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/27 @ 6:00 PM Chalk Tiger Chalk Tiger with MAK and Hang Eleven Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/28 @ 6:00 PM Kash'd Out Kash’d Out Underbelly Fri. 07/28 @ 6:00 PM John Fogerty John Fogerty The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 07/28 @ 7:00 PM Billy Gilmore & Friends Billy Gilmore & Friends Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Jackson Browne Jackson Browne Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Just Tyler Just Tyler with Fatimah Rose and Heartbreak Havvy Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Two Inch Voices Two Inch Voices Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…