On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish

By Carissa Marques
Huan press photo
Local indie-pop standout Huan is back with a new song, written in Spanish, as a love letter to his mother | Courtesy of the artist

Huan, the Jacksonville-based purveyor of dreamy indie-pop has released his latest single, “Agradecido,” an open thank-you note to his mother, and his first single in Spanish. “This is my love letter to her while leaving a digital footprint at the same time,” Huan said about the song in an email. “Her name and voice deserve to live forever. I didn’t want to wait until she’s gone to express how I feel.” He also told us love, gratitude and forgiveness are the pillars for this song. 

The song starts with a melodic and percussive acoustic-guitar figure that provides the song with a subtle bossa-nova feel. Layers of harmonies throughout the song’s chorus root “Agradecido” in the kind of lighthearted, indie-pop for which Huan’s become increasingly well known. “Agradecido” is infused with a sincere sweetness, making it a perfect playlist addition, especially for the times you might find yourself driving around with the maternal figure in your life. 

If you enjoy artists like Still Woozy, ROLE MODEL, Omar Apollo’s early work or local legend Leo Sun, Huan’s ever-growing discography is worth further investigation.

You can hear new music from Huan, as well as other local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

Agradecido, Huan, indie-pop, jacksonville and New music

