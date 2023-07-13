The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records

By Daniel A. Brown
Dominic Miller press photo
Guitarist Dominic Miller's latest is indicative of the ECM Records' approach, appeal and sound | Steven Haberland, courtesy of the artist (cropped)

ECM Records remains an object lesson in autonomy, tenacity and true independence. 

Co-founded by bassist-producer Manfred Eicher in 1969 to highlight the then-under-looked European jazz scene, ECM (Edition of Contemporary Music) has gone onto release more than 1700 albums. The now-80-year-old Eicher has overseen every release, and the label’s cover designs are as consistent as Eicher’s ethereal-meets-high-fidelity production approach. To name only two, jazz artists including Keith Jarrett and Pat Metheny helped define their own career arcs as well as the ECM ethic. Over the years, ECM has introduced music listeners to what was once known as “world music,” a kind of all-encompassing (if not awkward) term for indigenous music that slipped through the accepted genres, as well as experimental and contemporary classical works. 

Guitarist Dominic Miller is indicative of the label’s approach, appeal and sound. The Argentinian-born Miller is best known for his three-decades tenure as the main guitarist for Sting. Yet Miller’s discography is varied and hard to track: since the ‘80s, as a side player he’s worked with pop and jazz artists including Tina Turner, Level 42, Phil Collins, as well as alt-country artist Kim Richey and UK rockers King Swamp. Miller also boasts more than a dozen releases as a composer-band leader. 

Clandestin,” taken from Miller’s third and latest ECM release Vagabond, splits and then fuses the differences between flamenco, third-stream composition, and the kind of overall vast openness that denotes (or to some ears, possibly codifies and even confines) the “ECM sound.” 

Opening with Miller’s measured picking on nylon-string acoustic guitar, pianist Jacob Karlzon gradually flicks a few wandering arpeggios over Miller’s motif. As Miller and Karlzon wander together through the performance, electric bassist Nicolas Fiszman and drummer Ziv Ravitz join them with a minimal syncopated widening of the song’s rhythm. The performance builds and dismantles into four commentaries that find their respective voices, free of disagreement. A quick overdub of Miller playing processed-electric guitar jabs into “Clandestin” and just as quickly fades back into the song’s scenery. The song resolves as it began, with a kind of group farewell that dissolves into nothingness. 

It would be dismissive to say that any ECM release offers the same sound, since label-head Eicher’s tastes aren’t rigid and the catalog is a challenging invitation to take chances in exploring a half-century of innovative music. The site is currently promoting albums and tours by saxophonist Joe Lovano, guitarist John Scofield and the Danish String Quartet; three distinct entities of musical ideas that ECM Records brings together somehow with Eicher’s personal aesthetic and logic. In total, Dominic Miller’s “Clandestin” is a good starting point for the curious while satisfying expectations and is a worthy edition to ECM Records’ immense and nebulous realm.

In this article: Clandestin, Dominic Miller, ECM Records, Guitar, New music, Sting and Vagabond

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop”
Jul. 12, 2023

50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop

Featured image for “Yo La Tengo Added to Sing Out Loud Lineup”
Jul. 12, 2023

Yo La Tengo Added to Sing Out Loud Lineup

Featured image for “Bobby Kid Singer and Guitarist Anna Lester Shares the Highs and Lows of Writing her Song “Seeds””
Jul. 11, 2023

Bobby Kid Singer and Guitarist Anna Lester Shares the Highs and Lows of Writing her Song “Seeds”

Featured image for “On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish”
Jul. 10, 2023

On “Agradecido,” Emerging Duval Indie-Pop Artist Huan Pens a Sincere Song in Spanish

Featured image for “Playlist | Best New Music of July”
Jul. 10, 2023

Playlist | Best New Music of July

Featured image for “Rahill’s ‘Flowers at Your Feet’ is a Sunny, Experimental-Pop Trip”
Jul. 10, 2023

Rahill’s ‘Flowers at Your Feet’ is a Sunny, Experimental-Pop Trip

Featured image for “New Music Friday: The best releases out on July 7”
Jul. 07, 2023

New Music Friday: The best releases out on July 7

Featured image for “For the Jacksonville Music Scene, Little Alley Shows Offer Intimacy and Discovery”
Jul. 07, 2023

For the Jacksonville Music Scene, Little Alley Shows Offer Intimacy and Discovery

Featured image for “Duane Betts Finds Serenity and Soul in His ‘Wild & Precious Life’”
Jul. 07, 2023

Duane Betts Finds Serenity and Soul in His ‘Wild & Precious Life’

Featured image for “Meridian Brothers | Tiny Desk Concert”
Jul. 07, 2023

Meridian Brothers | Tiny Desk Concert

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Staircase Spirit Staircase Spirit Kona Skatepark Thu. 07/13 @ 6:00 PM Bit Brigade Bit Brigade with Limo Scene Jack Rabbits Thu. 07/13 @ 7:00 PM Dierks Bentley Dierks Bentley with Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack Daily’s Place Thu. 07/13 @ 7:00 PM Nurko Nurko Myth Nightclub Thu. 07/13 @ 9:00 PM Heatback Heatback with NGY and Awaystead Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/14 @ 6:00 PM Bold City Circuit: Sad Girl Happy Hour Bold City Circuit: Sad Girl Happy Hour with Jessica Hope, Megan McKenzie and Elyse Berlin House Show Fri. 07/14 @ 7:30 PM Space Oddity: The David Bowie Experience Space Oddity: The David Bowie Experience Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Fri. 07/14 @ 8:00 PM Tina & Her Pony Tina & Her Pony Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/14 @ 8:00 PM Trixter Acoustic Trixter Acoustic with Kamenar Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/14 @ 8:00 PM Lifted Riffs Lifted Riffs with Blind Purpose and Killer Larry Kona Skatepark Sat. 07/15 @ 6:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…