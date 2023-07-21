On ‘Sunburn,’ Multi-Talented Florida-Bred Superstar Dominic Fike Shines Bright

By Carissa Marques
Dominik Fike press photo
Florida-bred musician-turned-actor Dominik Fike's latest album 'Sunburn' finds him traversing new lyrical and sonic territory | | Daniel Prakopcyk, courtesy of the artist (cropped)

Over the last few years, Naples-native Dominic Fike has found himself in rarified air: A bonafide, Florida-bred superstar.

Perhaps more widely recognized for his role as Elliot on the HBO original Euphoria, before Fike was acting, he was making music here in the Sunshine State. In July, Fike released his third full-length album, Sunburn.

Over the course of the record’s 15 tracks, Fike tells a story of growing up in Florida, his family, drug addiction, with all the gritty details between love and distrust that make life worth living. In an Instagram post celebrating the release of the album, he wrote, “Most of the songs I made in a house I rented in studio city. I lived alone with no furniture, just a studio, half a bed and a very whole addiction. But I cleaned up and finished these songs with some very dear friends.”

In contrast to his last album, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, Sunburn incorporates more alternative rap, nodding to his start in music back in 2013 when he rapped with a group called lameboyzent. 

If you’re wondering why the track “Think Fast,” sounds so familiar, it’s because interpolations of Weezer’s “Undone (The Sweater Song),” are used in it. Fike wrote the song with Rivers Cuomo, front-person of the ’90s alternative-rock outfit. Another standout track is “Mona Lisa,” which was included in the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. My personal favorites are “Sunburn” and “Mama’s Boy.” With Fike’s whirring guitar riffs and new additions like horns and choir harmonies in some of the songs, the sound of the album is fresh and invigorating.

Fike’s currently on his Don’t Stare At The Sun tour, and the closest stops to Jacksonville are Atlanta and Miami. 

You can hear new music from Dominik Fike, as well as local, regional, national and international artists on our music discovery station The Independent 89.9 HD4. And you can follow our Fresh Squeeze playlist on Spotify to stream all the best new music, updated every month.

In this article: Dominik Fike, Euphoria, florida, New music, pop, review, Sunburn and Weezer

More JME...

See All
Featured image for “Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is Part of a Long Legacy with a Very Dark Side”
Jul. 24, 2023

Jason Aldean’s ‘Small Town’ is Part of a Long Legacy with a Very Dark Side

Featured image for “Kate Teague Harbors a Broken Heart on New Single “I Feel Bad for My Dog””
Jul. 24, 2023

Kate Teague Harbors a Broken Heart on New Single “I Feel Bad for My Dog”

Featured image for “New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 21”
Jul. 21, 2023

New Music Friday | The best releases out on July 21

Featured image for “Atmosphere Choose “Still Life” in New Video, Detail Tour De Friends”
Jul. 20, 2023

Atmosphere Choose “Still Life” in New Video, Detail Tour De Friends

Featured image for “Interview | Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia Talks About His Efforts to Make Alt More Inclusive”
Jul. 20, 2023

Interview | Young The Giant’s Sameer Gadhia Talks About His Efforts to Make Alt More Inclusive

Featured image for “Lincolnville Porch Fest, Record Fair and Night Market Added to Sing Out Loud Programming”
Jul. 18, 2023

Lincolnville Porch Fest, Record Fair and Night Market Added to Sing Out Loud Programming

Featured image for “Do the Reissue Creators Have a Master Plan for Forthcoming Pharoah Sanders Box Set?”
Jul. 18, 2023

Do the Reissue Creators Have a Master Plan for Forthcoming Pharoah Sanders Box Set?

Featured image for “On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song”
Jul. 18, 2023

On “The Key to My Door,” Singer-Songwriter Tori Nance Proves She’s the Local Queen of the Breakup Song

Featured image for “The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records”
Jul. 13, 2023

The Latest from Guitarist Dominic Miller Maintains the Quality Control of Mercurial Label ECM Records

Featured image for “50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop”
Jul. 12, 2023

50 years ago, Teenagers Partied in the Bronx — and Gave Rise to Hip-Hop

Learn how you can sponsor WJCT Public Media.

JME Live Music Calendar

Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Jazz Jam Blue Jay Listening Room Tue. 07/25 @ 7:00 PM Steel Panther Steel Panther Underbelly Wed. 07/26 @ 7:00 PM Goo Goo Dolls Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Thu. 07/27 @ 6:00 PM Chalk Tiger Chalk Tiger with MAK and Hang Eleven Kona Skatepark Fri. 07/28 @ 6:00 PM Kash'd Out Kash’d Out Underbelly Fri. 07/28 @ 6:00 PM John Fogerty John Fogerty The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Fri. 07/28 @ 7:00 PM Billy Gilmore & Friends Billy Gilmore & Friends Blue Jay Listening Room Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Jackson Browne Jackson Browne Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Just Tyler Just Tyler with Fatimah Rose and Heartbreak Havvy Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Two Inch Voices Two Inch Voices Jack Rabbits Fri. 07/28 @ 8:00 PM Want more live music? We got you…