Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 24-30

John Fogerty, Goo Goo Dolls, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Jazz Jam and more

By JME Staff
John Fogerty press photo
Legendary singer-songwriter and guitarist John Fogerty returns to The Amp this week | Courtesy of the artist

Metal/Parody

Steel Panther – Wednesday, July 26

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville 

Comedic glam band Steel Panther brings its hair-metal schtick to Underbelly on Wednesday.

More

Pop/Rock 

Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. – Thursday, July 27

The Amp | St. Augustine

A double bill, as nineties alt-rock faves Goo Goo Dolls and early aughts reggae-jam-band faves O.A.R. perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. 

More 

Rock 

John Fogerty – Friday, July 28

The Amp | St. Augustine

Legendary songwriter and Creedance Clearwater Revival front-person John Fogerty plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday. 

More  

Jazz 

The Jazz Jam – Sunday, July 30

Wildcrafters | Riverside 

Three-time Grammy-winner, the Duval-bred jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. returns to lead his popular Jazz Jam series at Wildcrafters in Riverside. Owens Jr. teams with pianist and fellow Grammy-winner, Liston Gregory III and others for an improvisational masterclass. 

More

