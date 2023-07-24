Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 24-30

John Fogerty, Goo Goo Dolls, Ulysses Owens Jr.'s Jazz Jam and more
Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.
For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.
Metal/Parody
Steel Panther – Wednesday, July 26
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Comedic glam band Steel Panther brings its hair-metal schtick to Underbelly on Wednesday.
Pop/Rock
Goo Goo Dolls & O.A.R. – Thursday, July 27
The Amp | St. Augustine
A double bill, as nineties alt-rock faves Goo Goo Dolls and early aughts reggae-jam-band faves O.A.R. perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday.
Rock
John Fogerty – Friday, July 28
The Amp | St. Augustine
Legendary songwriter and Creedance Clearwater Revival front-person John Fogerty plays the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Friday.
Jazz
The Jazz Jam – Sunday, July 30
Wildcrafters | Riverside
Three-time Grammy-winner, the Duval-bred jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. returns to lead his popular Jazz Jam series at Wildcrafters in Riverside. Owens Jr. teams with pianist and fellow Grammy-winner, Liston Gregory III and others for an improvisational masterclass.