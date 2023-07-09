Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 10-16

TIna & Her Pony, Duane Betts, Dierks Bentley, K. Michelle and more

By JME Staff
TIna & Her Pony press photo
Asheville, NC folk duo Tina & Her Pony perform at Blue Jay Listening Room in Jax Beach this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Pop/Rock 

Louis Tomlinson – Tuesday, July 11

The Amp | St. Augustine

Former One Direction member, the UK pop-star Louis Tomlinson performs on Tuesday at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre. 

More

Indie Rock 

Harbour – Wednesday, July 12

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Popular Cincinnati-bred indie-rock five-piece Harbour plays Jack Rabbits on Wednesday night. 

More

Country 

Dierks Bentley – Thursday, July 13

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Country fave Dierks Bentley brings the Gavel & Gold tour to Jacksonville, playing Daily’s Place on Thursday. Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack support. 

More

Folk 

Tina & Her Pony – Friday, July 14

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach

Asheville, NC indie-folk duo Tina & Her Pony perform at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday. 

More

R&B 

K. Michelle – Saturday, July 15

Moran Theater | Downtown Jacksonville 

R&B singer and television star K. Michelle performs at the Moran Theater inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday with support from Calvin Richardson. 

More 

Southern Rock 

Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel  – Sunday, July 16

Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville 

Son of Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, singer and guitarist Duane Betts is touring his debut solo album, stopping in Jacksonville on Sunday to perform at Intuition. Read an interview with Betts here.  

More 

