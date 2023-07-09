Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 10-16

TIna & Her Pony, Duane Betts, Dierks Bentley, K. Michelle and more
Pop/Rock
Louis Tomlinson – Tuesday, July 11
The Amp | St. Augustine
Former One Direction member, the UK pop-star Louis Tomlinson performs on Tuesday at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre.
Indie Rock
Harbour – Wednesday, July 12
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Popular Cincinnati-bred indie-rock five-piece Harbour plays Jack Rabbits on Wednesday night.
Country
Dierks Bentley – Thursday, July 13
Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville
Country fave Dierks Bentley brings the Gavel & Gold tour to Jacksonville, playing Daily’s Place on Thursday. Jordan Davis and Caylee Hammack support.
Folk
Tina & Her Pony – Friday, July 14
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Asheville, NC indie-folk duo Tina & Her Pony perform at the intimate Blue Jay Listening Room on Friday.
R&B
K. Michelle – Saturday, July 15
Moran Theater | Downtown Jacksonville
R&B singer and television star K. Michelle performs at the Moran Theater inside the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday with support from Calvin Richardson.
Southern Rock
Duane Betts and Palmetto Motel – Sunday, July 16
Intuition Ale Works | Downtown Jacksonville
Son of Allman Brothers founding member Dickey Betts, singer and guitarist Duane Betts is touring his debut solo album, stopping in Jacksonville on Sunday to perform at Intuition. Read an interview with Betts here.