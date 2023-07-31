Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 31-Aug. 6

Jazz, punk and everything in between

By JME Staff
Ulysses Owens Jr. Press photo
Ulysses Owens Jr. leads the third and final installment of this season's jazz jam at Wildcrafters on Sunday | Felicia Bass, courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Jazz

Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, August 1

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Every Tuesday, fun-sized Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts a rotating cast of standout players from the region’s top notch jazz scene.

More

Jazz

Joshua Bowlus Quartet – Thursday, August 3

Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach 

Duval pianist and composer Joshua Bowlus leads a quartet of local jazz maestros on Thursday at Blue Jay Listening Room. 

More 

Bluegrass

Firewater Tent Revival – Friday, August 4

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Energetic Jacksonville-based bluegrass group Firewater Tent Revival plays Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday. 

More 

Indie 

Girls’ Night Out – Saturday, August 5

Kona Clubhouse | Arlington 

The clubhouse at famous Jax skate park Kona hosts a lineup of woman-fronted local indie and punk groups, including Parks and Razz, Surf Witch and Peace Cult.

More 

Punk 

The Queers – Sunday, August 6

Jack Rabbits | San Marco 

Eighties-punk faves The Queers headline a noisy bill, which includes The Radio Buzzkills and Tabeersco at Jack Rabbits on Sunday. 

More 

Jazz 

Ulysses Owens Jr. Jazz Jam – Sunday, August 6

Wildcrafters | Riverside 

Three-time Grammy-winner, the Duval-bred jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. returns to lead his popular Jazz Jam series at Wildcrafters in Riverside. Owens Jr. teams with Scott Giddens and Barry Greene for an improvisational masterclass. 

More

In this article: concerts, jacksonville and Live music

