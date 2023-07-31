Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 31-Aug. 6

Jazz, punk and everything in between
Jazz
Blue Jay Jazz Jam – Tuesday, August 1
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Every Tuesday, fun-sized Jax Beach venue Blue Jay Listening Room hosts a rotating cast of standout players from the region’s top notch jazz scene.
Joshua Bowlus Quartet – Thursday, August 3
Blue Jay Listening Room | Jacksonville Beach
Duval pianist and composer Joshua Bowlus leads a quartet of local jazz maestros on Thursday at Blue Jay Listening Room.
Bluegrass
Firewater Tent Revival – Friday, August 4
Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville
Energetic Jacksonville-based bluegrass group Firewater Tent Revival plays Underbelly in Downtown Jacksonville on Friday.
Indie
Girls’ Night Out – Saturday, August 5
Kona Clubhouse | Arlington
The clubhouse at famous Jax skate park Kona hosts a lineup of woman-fronted local indie and punk groups, including Parks and Razz, Surf Witch and Peace Cult.
Punk
The Queers – Sunday, August 6
Jack Rabbits | San Marco
Eighties-punk faves The Queers headline a noisy bill, which includes The Radio Buzzkills and Tabeersco at Jack Rabbits on Sunday.
Ulysses Owens Jr. Jazz Jam – Sunday, August 6
Wildcrafters | Riverside
Three-time Grammy-winner, the Duval-bred jazz drummer Ulysses Owens Jr. returns to lead his popular Jazz Jam series at Wildcrafters in Riverside. Owens Jr. teams with Scott Giddens and Barry Greene for an improvisational masterclass.