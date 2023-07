Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 17-23

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

Rock

Buckcherry – Tuesday, July 18

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Hard-rock outfit Buckcherry, who had a handful of alt-rock-radio hits in the ‘90s, including “Lit Up,” play Underbelly on Tuesday.

Indie/Folk/Punk

Emily Davis – Wednesday, July 19

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

El Paso-based alt-folk-punk-funk artist Emily Davis and her band the Murder Police headline a four band bill, which includes Tori Nance, Bethany & The Cryin’ Wolves and Celia Tice, at Jack Rabbits on Wednesday.

Alt-Rock

Young The Giant – Thursday, July 20

The Amp | St. Augustine

Popular alternative rock band, California’s Young The Giant visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday.

Country

Darius Rucker – Thursday, July 20

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman turned country superstar Darius Rucker performs at Daily’s Place on Thursday.

Emo/Pop-Punk

Yellowcard – Friday, July 21

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Two decades ago, Ocean Avenue, the fourth studio album by pop-punk band Yellowcard transformed the band from Duval-based hometown heroes to jet-setting MTV/pop-radio stars. On Friday, Yellowcard celebrates the 20-year anniversary of their biggest album with a hometown concert, playing Daily’s Place.

Pop/Reggae

Michael Franti & Spearhead – Sunday, July 23

The Amp | St. Augustine

Michael Franti & Spearhead bring their positive-vibes-only fusion of roots, reggae and pop-stylings to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday.

