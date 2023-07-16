Best Concerts in Jacksonville | Jul. 17-23

Yellowcard, Young the Giant, Michael Franti & Spearhead and more

By JME Staff
Yellowcard press photo
One of the biggest Jacksonville-music success stories ever, pop-punkers Yellowcard are back with a new single. They'll celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their best-selling album 'Ocean Avenue' at Daily's Place this week | Courtesy of the artist

Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org.

For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music calendar page.

Rock

Buckcherry – Tuesday, July 18

Underbelly | Downtown Jacksonville

Hard-rock outfit Buckcherry, who had a handful of alt-rock-radio hits in the ‘90s, including “Lit Up,” play Underbelly on Tuesday. 

More

Indie/Folk/Punk

Emily Davis – Wednesday, July 19

Jack Rabbits | San Marco

El Paso-based alt-folk-punk-funk artist Emily Davis and her band the Murder Police headline a four band bill, which includes Tori Nance, Bethany & The Cryin’ Wolves and Celia Tice, at Jack Rabbits on Wednesday. 

More  

Alt-Rock

Young The Giant – Thursday, July 20 

The Amp | St. Augustine 

Popular alternative rock band, California’s Young The Giant visits the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Thursday. 

More

Country 

Darius Rucker – Thursday, July 20

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Former Hootie and the Blowfish frontman turned country superstar Darius Rucker performs at Daily’s Place on Thursday. 

More 

Emo/Pop-Punk

Yellowcard – Friday, July 21

Daily’s Place | Downtown Jacksonville

Two decades ago, Ocean Avenue, the fourth studio album by pop-punk band Yellowcard transformed the band from Duval-based hometown heroes to jet-setting MTV/pop-radio stars. On Friday, Yellowcard celebrates the 20-year anniversary of their biggest album with a hometown concert, playing Daily’s Place. 

More 

Pop/Reggae

Michael Franti & Spearhead – Sunday, July 23

The Amp | St. Augustine

Michael Franti & Spearhead bring their positive-vibes-only fusion of roots, reggae and pop-stylings to the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday. 

More

In this article: calendar, concerts, jacksonville, Live music, Michael Franti, Yellowcard and Young the Giant

